Saturday, Jul 09, 2022 | Last Update : 07:44 AM IST

  India   All India  09 Jul 2022  Chinese fighters fly near Ladakh LAC flashpoints
India, All India

Chinese fighters fly near Ladakh LAC flashpoints

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 9, 2022, 7:07 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2022, 7:07 am IST

In response, the Indian Air Force activated its assets as per standard operating procedures

The aircraft, which flew near the Indian position early morning at 4 am, was detected by the men on ground and Indian radars. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 The aircraft, which flew near the Indian position early morning at 4 am, was detected by the men on ground and Indian radars. (Representational Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) flew its aircraft close to the Indian positions at one of the friction points at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in the last week of June, it has been learnt. In response, the Indian Air Force activated its assets as per standard operating procedures.

The aircraft, which flew near the Indian position early morning at 4 am, was detected by the men on ground and Indian radars. This led to the Indian Air Force activating its assets for any eventuality. This incident happened as the Chinese military is carrying out exercises involving its fighter jets and other assets, including the Russian S-400 air defence system near the Ladakh sector.

The Indian forces have taken up the issue with the PLA, with whom the Army has been conducting prolonged negotiations for the past two years in a bid to resolve the ongoing standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

It should be noted the IAF’s Western Air Command, which is in charge of the sector, also has French Rafale fighter jets to take on any challenge. India has also deployed the Aakash air defence system in this sector.

The Indian troops in the region are also equipped with Russian-origin Igla shoulder-fired air defence missiles on the crucial heights.

China has upgraded its airbases near Ladakh and has deployed a number of aircraft and UAVs in the region.

The Indian Air Force, however, has a geographical advantage over the PLAAF in Ladakh as the Chinese jets must fly and take off from very high-altitude bases while the Indian jets can take off from the plains and reach the mountainous region swiftly. Since the air is thin at those heights, the Chinese jets have to carry a lower load, which affects their operational capabilities.

Last year the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, had said the Chinese Air Force’s capability to launch multi-mission sorties from such high-altitude airfields will remain its weak point.

Tags: line of actual control (lac), eastern ladakh, indian air force (iaf), china fighter jets
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair (in white cap) is escorted by policemen at the Patiala House Court in a case related to an allegedly objectionable tweet . (AFP file photo)

SC gives Mohammad Zubair 5-day bail, but Delhi case will keep him in jail

Shinzo Abe. (AP)

1 day state mourning declared across India as a mark of respect for Abe

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference at Matoshree in Mumbai, Friday, July 8, 2022. (PTI)

Uddhav Thackeray demands mid-term elections in Maharashtra

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita inspects display of weapons at East Tech 2022 at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo by arrangement)

WB govt plans defence corridor with land, sops for investment

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham