Friday, Jul 09, 2021 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

  India   All India  09 Jul 2021  PM Modi asks officials to ensure oxygen plants are functional at earliest
India, All India

PM Modi asks officials to ensure oxygen plants are functional at earliest

ANI
Published : Jul 9, 2021, 1:56 pm IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2021, 1:56 pm IST

PSA oxygen plants contributed by PM CARES are coming up in all states and districts of the country

PM Modi at the review meeting. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
 PM Modi at the review meeting. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of oxygen across the country and instructed officials to ensure that the oxygen plants are made functional at the earliest.

Officials briefed Prime Minister about the progress on the installation of PSA oxygen plants across the country. More than 1500 PSA oxygen plants are coming up across the nation which includes contributions from PM CARES as well as various ministries and PSUs, a statement by the PMO said.

 

PSA oxygen plants contributed by PM CARES are coming up in all states and districts of the country. Prime Minister was informed that once all PSA oxygen plants coming up through PM CARES would be functional, they would support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds, the statement added.

PM Modi instructed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and to work closely with the state governments for the same. Officers apprised PM Modi that they are in regular touch with officers from state governments regarding fast-tracking the oxygen plants, it added.

PM Modi asked officials to ensure there is adequate training of hospital staff on the operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. He also directed officials to ensure that each district has trained personnel available. Officials informed him that there is a training module prepared by experts and they are targeting training of around 8000 people across the country, the statement said.

 

PM Modi also said that we should deploy advanced technology like IoT to track performance and functioning of these oxygen plants at a local and national level. Officials apprised the PM about a pilot being done using Internet of Things (IoT) for monitoring the performance of the oxygen plants.

Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Secretary Health, Secretary MoHUA and other important officials were present in the meeting.

Tags: pm modi, oxygen shortage
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Whatsapp would nonetheless continue to display the update to its users. (Photo: PTI)

Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi High Court

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman. (Photo: PTI)

India records 43,393 new cases of Covid, 911 fresh fatalities

Union Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw assumes office at Rail Bhawan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Those who live in India must abide by its rules: IT minister

Cairn Energy Plc has secured a French court order to seize some 20 government properties in Paris to recover a part of the USD 1.72 billion due from New Delhi.(Photo: Twitter @CairnEnergy)

Cairn wins French court order to seize Indian properties in Paris

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham