Tuesday, Jul 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:16 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: Action camera footage shows last moments of Nanda Devi climbers

AFP
Published : Jul 9, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2019, 1:47 pm IST

‘They were crossing a very dangerous ridge. The snow cornice must have given away because of their weight, triggering avalanche,’ ITBP said.

An eighth climber, British team leader Martin Moran, is still missing, according to authorities. (Photo: ITBP video screengrab)
 An eighth climber, British team leader Martin Moran, is still missing, according to authorities. (Photo: ITBP video screengrab)

New Delhi: Authorities on Monday showed heart-wrenching images of the final moments of an international team of climbers swept away in an avalanche as they attempted to scale an unconquered Himalayan peak.

The 154-second clip shows the four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and their Indian guide roped together in bright sunshine as they take nervous, synchronised steps along a narrow ridge towards a snow-capped peak.

Then the screen goes blank.

 

 

"Suddenly we noticed a loud noise. The video went blank and stopped," said Vivek Kumar Pandey, spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"They were crossing a very dangerous ridge. The snow cornice must have given away because of their weight, triggering an avalanche," he told news agency AFP.

The camera, that was carried by the final climber in the line, was found buried in snow near where seven bodies were uncovered.

An eighth climber, British team leader Martin Moran, is still missing, according to authorities.

In addition to Martin Moran, the climbers were Britons John McLaren, Rupert Whewell and University of York lecturer Richard Payne, US nationals Anthony Sudekum and Ronald Beimel, Australian Ruth McCance and guide Chetan Pandey.

"It was mesmerising for us to see the footage," said APS Nambadia, the ITBP deputy inspector general who planned the operation to retrieve the bodies.

"It will help us to analyse what went wrong with their mission," he told a press briefing.

"The GoPro has proved to be like the black box of an aircraft giving an insight into the last few moments of the climbers."

"Put our lives at risk"

Nambadia said the operation to find the bodies at an altitude of 6,100 metres had been "extremely challenging".

Twelve climbers had started the expedition, but four Britons were rescued after breaking away.

The missing climbers last communicated on May 26, a day before heavy snow fell in the region.

On June 3, a military helicopter spotted the bodies and climbing equipment in the snow but several attempts to airlift the bodies away were aborted due to fierce winds and the difficult terrain.

The ITBP then sent its expert climbers on foot to bring the bodies down.

SS Deswal, the ITBP director general, said the rescue team risked their own lives to retrieve the bodies "with respect and dignity".

"We put our own lives at risk and undertook the operation by foot. We slept with the dead bodies on the side for days," said Ratan Singh Sonal, an ITBP officer who led the rescue team.

"At night we would bury the bodies under snow outside our tents to slow down the decomposition process," Sonal told AFP.

"But we were not afraid. We felt we are all a part of humanity."

Nambadia said the exhausted rescue team almost cracked emotionally when they found the climbers' belongings such as a toy penguin.

 

 

Tags: indo-tibetan border police, nanda devi peak, mountaineers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Locals allege that after Bangladesh constructed a dam a few years ago, the riverbed ha started going dry in summers. (Photo: ANI)

Atrai drying because of Bangladesh dam construction: Mamata Banerjee

Naxals suspected to have abducted TRS leader N Srinivas Rao

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that is believed to symbolise the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Instagram video screengrab | @itbp_official)

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

This is the first major assembly session after YSRCP government came to power. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra government likely to give priority to 'Navaratnas' in budget

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

2

Book Review: Where will man take us? A bold story of the man technology is creating

3

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue is next best thing to a perfect smartphone

4

Nokia 9 PureView India release coming soon; this time for real

5

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham