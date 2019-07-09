Tuesday, Jul 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:10 AM IST

India, All India

MNS chief calls on Sonia, sparks alliance murmurs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 9, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2019, 1:39 am IST

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held in October this year.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray
 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray

New Delhi: The speculation of a grand alliance between Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Congress-NCP combination gained momentum on Monday after Raj Thackery met the UPA chairperson, Mrs Sonia Gandhi. Though officially the meeting was to discuss the issue of replacing EVMs with ballot papers, talks about the alliance cannot be ruled out. The Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held in October this year.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections the MNS opted out of the electoral fray. But MNS chief Mr Raj Thackeray aggressively campaigned against the BJP and the Shiv Sena. He did not ask people to vote for the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party directly, but said, “Vote for those who will defeat BJP-Sena.”

In his April 6 rally, he even said, “What bad can Rahul Gandhi do by becoming Prime Minister? Narendra Modi has crossed all the limits with his worst administration. Nobody can go beyond that now.” 

During the Lok Sabha elections Mr Raj Thackeray met with NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar several times.

If the alliance fructifies in the near future then it can give stiff challenge to the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government in the state. However, presently there is no clarity about the alliance.   

Earlier on Monday, Mr Raj Thackeray met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and demanded that the Assembly polls in the state, due later this year, be conducted through paper ballots instead of electronic voting machines.

“There are doubts in the minds of voters that the votes they cast do not go to their chosen candidates. In such a scenario, the Election Commission should switch back to paper ballots and conduct the Maharashtra state polls through it. We strongly feel that the EVMs can be tampered with,” Mr Thackeray told reporters after the meeting.

He also cited media reports that there was a difference in the tally between the votes cast and votes counted in nearly 220 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Congress in its AICC resolution has already stated that it prefers going back to the ballot paper system.

Tags: raj thackeray, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court seeks IOC reply on HCNG pilot plan

The video has gone viral in social media. (Photo: Representational Image)

MP ‘cattle smugglers’ paraded, beaten

Ram Madhav (Photo: PTI)

BJP ready for J&K Assembly election: Ram Madhav

Burhan Wani

Valley shut on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary

MOST POPULAR

1

Baby cry translator is the breakthrough technology we need

2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

3

Amazon internet satellites are the next big thing in tech

4

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

5

Did you know Google keeps a log of all your purchases? We are outraged

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

more

ALSO FROMLife

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham