Let Muslim women decide over mosque entry, says SC

The petition was filed by Swamy Dethathrey Sai Swaroop Nath — president, Kerala unit of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha seeking the entry of Muslim women in mosques for offering prayers saying, let the Muslim women come and raise the grievance.

Rejecting the plea by the president of the Kerala unit of Mahasabha, the Supreme Court bench said, “Let the Muslim women come. Let the aggrieved person come. Why should we entertain your plea. “

Having brushed aside the plea by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and ordering “We are not inclined to entertain the petition”, the Chief Justice Gogoi referred to the the Kerala high court judgement which said that the entire exercise was motivated for cheap publicity.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi read the paragraphs of the high court’s October 11, 2018, judgment which said, “The writ petition does not disclose material that would suggest that there is an established practise whereby Muslim women are being denied entry into masjids. A petition alleging violation of fundamental rights must indicate the nature of the right that is allegedly breached.”