Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 | Last Update : 10:54 PM IST

77th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

267,614

10,770

Recovered

129,226

5,191

Deaths

7,481

261

Maharashtra88529409753169 Tamil Nadu3322917527289 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20574189641249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5760251964 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4813272075 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala200681417 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
India, All India

Karnataka gets rid of institutional quarantine for Maharashtra returnees

PTI
Published : Jun 9, 2020, 5:21 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2020, 5:21 pm IST

Karnataka health minister said the houses of returnees concerned will be sealed down and they will be quarantined

A passenger waits to board a plane at Kempegowda International airport after authorities eased restrictions, amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru. PTI photo
 A passenger waits to board a plane at Kempegowda International airport after authorities eased restrictions, amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Mangaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to do away with institutional quarantine for returnees from Maharashtra and will enforce strict home quarantine for 14 days for them, state Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters at Udupi after a meeting at the deputy commissioners office, he said the houses of returnees concerned will be sealed down and they will be quarantined.

With the help of ASHA workers, home guards and police, their movements will be monitored, he said.

Udupi has till Monday recorded 946 COVID-19 cases, majority of them returnees from Maharashtra.

The deputy commissioner will be the complete authority over the management of people coming from other states, the minister said.

The houses sealed will be provided with food kits through local organisations and symptomatic cases among returnees will be tested immediately.

In apartment complexes, only the flat in which a returnee stays will be sealed, he said.

Sriramulu said action will be taken against private hospitals found to be collecting exorbitant amounts from COVID-19 patients for treatment.

Tags: coronavirus in maharashtra, home quarantine, maharashtra returnees
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru

