Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 | Last Update : 04:00 PM IST

76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,542

10,770

Recovered

124,232

5,191

Deaths

7,208

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3166716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
India, All India

Bihar's Sushil Kumar Modi urges Centre to amend inter-state law to help labourers

PTI
Published : Jun 9, 2020, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2020, 10:28 am IST

Modi also pitches for unique identity number to every guest worker.

Deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi.
 Deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi.

Patna: Sympathising with guest workers who endured days of hardship to return home amid the lockdown, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said he has urged the Centre to replace the four-decade-old interstate law with a new one to ensure their social security.

The senior BJP leader also said that the troubles of the hapless workers grew manifold, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, as their employers did not implement the provisions of the existing Inter State Migrant Labour Act, 1979.

The Act, moreover, covers only labourers hired by registered contractors, leaving out a vast majority recruited through agents, the deputy chief minister said.
The legislation was enacted to ensure decent living conditions, payment of railway fare and medical expenses, if and when needed, he said.

Besides, a labour inspector might visit work places in other states to see if the lawful facilities were being extended to the guest workers, the BJP leader said.
In addition, the Act entails that migrants should be covered under the Employees Provident Fund, Employees' State Insurance Corporation and other welfare schemes, he stated.

Modi mooted the idea of giving unique identity number to every guest worker for compilation of a national database of such workers to provide them benefits of all social security schemes on the lines of "one nation, one ration card".

"If these provisions were applied, lakhs of migrant workers would have benefited in times of crisis, like the one happening due to the coronavirus outbreak," Modi told PTI.

Nearly 30 lakh migrants have returned to Bihar since the imposition of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Taking lessons from the episode, which had left many migrants in distress, there was a need to frame a new law, which would shield the workforce from such agony, he said.

The deputy CM said he has requested the Centre to this effect, and the state Labour department has also taken up the issue with the Union government, stressing the need to repeal the 1979 Act and replace it with a new all-encompassing law.

Of the 30 lakh guest workers that returned to Bihar, many came by Shramik Special trains, some travelled in buses, while a few unfortunate ones had to ride bicycles for days or walk back home, he said.

Rajesh Kumar, the chief public relations officer of Hajipur-based East Central Railway zone, said approximately 19,92,300 passengers have returned home in Bihar in around 1,089  Shramik Special trains from different states.

Giving details, he said 229 Shramik trains reached Bihar from Gujarat, 168 from Maharashtra, 143 from Punjab and 100 from Delhi. Shramik special trains have brought workers to Bihar from 21 states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Puducherry and Goa among others.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has promised to find the returnees work at home so that they are not forced to migrate outside in "majboori" (compulsion). He has instructed various departments to create job opportunities under MGNREGA, Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan (environment projection schemes) and construction projects.

Modi said the government was also contacting the employers of guest workers in other states, requesting them to consider the option of opening a new unit in Bihar, where the existing workforce could be accommodated.

According to reports, many guest workers were moving back to their places of work, with their employers luring them with incentives. The ECR CPRO said so far three outbound trains have taken people to other states from Bihar.

The first one was from Khagaria to Hyderabad in the first week of May, carrying 222 workers. Another train travelled to Raipur in Chhattisgarh from Darbhanga, and a third one from Patna to Sangli in Maharashtra, Kumar said.

Media reports have also highlighted that guest labourers were travelling back to workplaces in Punjab in luxury buses sent for by their employers, promising higher wages.

Tags: sushil kumar modi, coronavirus (covid-19), migrant workers, coronavirus lockdown

Latest From India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

Ensure easing of lockdown doesn't boomerang: Shiv Sena to Centre

Students appearing from 12th standard exams are tested for body temperature at a Jabalpur school. (PTI)

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in India with another record-breaking spike in cases

A guest worker cooks by the road side after being stranded away from her home town due to the lockdown imposed following coronavirus pandemic. PTI photo

Formulate employment schemes for guest workers: Supreme Court to states

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI photo)

Delhi CM Kejriwal tested for COVID-19 after fever, sore throat

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

2

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

3

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

4

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

5

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham