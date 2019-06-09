Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 04:42 PM IST

PM Modi concludes Sri Lanka visit; ticks all diplomatic boxes

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 3:58 pm IST

PM Modi met the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and other political leaders.

PM Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. (Photo: ANI)
 PM Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and other senior Sri Lankan political leaders in Colombo on Sunday during his brief visit to the island nation.

PM Modi had met President Sirisena in New Delhi last month when the latter was invited to attend the former's swearing-in ceremony.

PM Modi tweeted about his meeting with President Sirisena:

 

 

As a special gesture, PM Modi was gifted a Buddha statue by President Sirisena during his visit. PM Modi took to Twitter to convey his gratitude.

 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met the incumbent Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition and former President, Mahinda Rajapaksa. They talked about terrorism, security and economic development.

A delegation of Tamil National Alliance led by R Sampanthan also called on PM Modi and congratulated him for his electoral victory.

PM Modi landed in Sri Lanka for a brief stopover on his way back to India from the Maldives where he was on his first overseas visit after assuming office for a second term.

The Prime Minister was received at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo by his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe.

PM Modi tweeted upon his arrival in the island country:

 

PM Modi's visit comes shortly after the Easter bombings. He started his visit by paying his respects at the affected site.

Prime Minister Modi is the first foreign leader to visit the nation after the terror attack.

 

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in the presence of Sri Lankan Maithripala Sirisena.

Prime Minister also addressed the Indian community in Colombo.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at Tirumala temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh before returning to New Delhi.

Newly-elected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will accompany him to the holy shrine.

