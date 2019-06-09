Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 02:56 AM IST

India, All India

Kerala is as dear to me as Varanasi: Modi

PTI
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 2:07 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 2:07 am IST

PM says joined politics to serve people of the country and not just to form govternment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed against lotus flowers as he offers his prayers at the Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur, Thrissur. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed against lotus flowers as he offers his prayers at the Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur, Thrissur. (Photo: PTI)

Guruvayur (Ker): Having won a massive mandate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said political parties and pundits failed to gauge the public mood ahead of the Lok Sabha election and thanked the electorate for reposing confidence in the saffron party.

Back in office after coming to power for a successive second term, Mr Modi said he visited Kerala despite having no MP from the state since it was as dear to him as his constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Terming the just-concluded Lok Sabha election a “festival of democracy”, Mr Modi lauded and thanked the electorate of Kerala for their contribution to it.

The country has seen that “people are God” in elections, he said at the ‘Abhinandan Sabha’ organised by the BJP's Kerala unit.

Earlier, he offered prayers at the famed Lord Krishna temple. “Political parties and political pundits could not gauge people's mood. So did those involved in conducting (poll) surveys. But people gave a strong mandate to the BJP,” he said and thanked the voters for choosing his party.

The recent polls proved that people rejected “negativity” and accepted positivity, he said. “The 2019 Lok Sabha elections marked a victory for positivity and a resounding rejection of negativity. With this spirit, let us all work together to build a new India,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s statement assumes significance in the wake of Congress president Rahul Gandhi reviving his attack on Modi accusing him and the BJP of spreading “hatred and intolerance” in the country.

“Mr Modi might have money. He might have media by his side... He might have rich friends with him but the Congress party will continue to fight against the intolerance created by the BJP,” Mr Gandhi had said Friday holding a roadshow in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency to thank voters for electing him.

On visiting Kerala Saturday, Mr Modi said some would have even wondered why he chose the southern state despite the BJP “not opening its account” from here in parliament.

“I come to Kerala with a deep sense of gratitude to the people,” the Prime Minster said, adding “Yes, our party did not win a seat here but I will serve the state with great vigour and deepen the bond with its wonderful citizens.”

Mr Modi chose to wear traditional Kerala dress during his first visit to the state after assuming the charge as prime minister for a second consecutive term. “We are not in politics to only form a government. We are here to serve the people of the country, he said.

People choose their 'jan pratinidhi' for five years, but we are 'jan sevak', committed to serving the people life long," Modi said.

He said an elected leader is common to all. "Elections have their place in democracy and it is the responsibility of the winner to take care of the 130 crore people. Those who made us win or those who did not, both are our (people). Kerala is as dear to me as Varanasi," Modi said.

Tags: narendra modi
Location: India, Kerala, Kannur

Latest From India

Added to these, scarcity of resources at the household level makes food safety promotion a daunting task.

Food Safety pitfalls

Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Amit Shah focus on J&K delimitation, Mamata questions exercise

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Cong ministers want Rahul to revamp party before exit

A special investigation team has been constituted by police to probe the horrific incident, he added. (Representative Image)

5-yr-old abducted, raped and thrown into river in MP

MOST POPULAR

1

Army soldiers to be trained to become officers

2

Watch: People in Udupi try 'frog wedding' to appease rain God

3

Shama Sikander in bikini mood or philosophical mood? Find out here

4

Trump calls moon 'part of Mars', asks NASA to focus on 'bigger things'

5

Hollywood stereotyping rampant in new ‘Aladdin’ movie

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham