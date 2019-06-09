Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 06:09 PM IST

J&K Guv conducts aerial survey of Amarnath yatra route

Malik was accompanied by his advisor K Vijay Kumar and chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam.

Malik expressed satisfaction upon the pace of ongoing snow clearing work and restoration of the tracks.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday conducted an aerial survey of the Amarnath yatra route to gain a first-hand view of the existing snow accumulation levels, an official said.

Malik was accompanied by his advisor K Vijay Kumar and chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, the official added.

The Governor surveyed the entire Amarnath yatra route, along the Baltal-Domel-Sangam-Panjtarni-Sheshnag-Chandanwari-Pahalgam axis, the official said.

Malik expressed satisfaction upon the pace of ongoing snow clearing work and restoration of the tracks, he said.

The Governor also impressed upon the concerned authorities to ensure that the tracks are repaired and cleared and all facilities required for the smooth conduct of the yatra put in place before its commencement on July 1, the spokesman said.

