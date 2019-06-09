Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

Cong ministers want Rahul to revamp party before exit

The Congress president had also refused to meet Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot who are engaged in a bitter factional war.

New Delhi: As Congress president Rahul Gandhi stays firm on his decision to quit the party’s top post following the stunning defeat in the recent Lok Sabha polls, there is a growing restlessness is the party rank and file about the uncertainty looming over the organisation.

Rumblings have begun among senior Congress leaders about how the party chief needs to take a decision to continue or hand over the baton to another person.

The leaders are also frustrated at the fact that since the second Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held after the Lok Sabha results, Mr Gandhi has not met a single party leader.

Earlier this week, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath sought time from the Congress president to meet him along with his son Nakul Nath, the only Lok Sabha MP from his state. However, Mr Gandhi refused to meet him.

During his visit to Delhi, Mr Nath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his son.

The Congress president had also refused to meet Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot who are engaged in a bitter factional war.

“Either he has to hand over the charge to somebody quickly or set in motion the process for the election of a new Congress President. This waiting is not good for the party,” a senior leader who did not wish to be named said.

Senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily said on Friday that Mr Gandhi should step in and put an end to dissidence raging in some state units. He asserted that he can’t quit the top post without putting a suitable replacement in place.

“We are all concerned for the party. When leadership does not act, all these things will happen,” the former Union minister said referring to reports of infighting in Punjab and Rajasthan and desertions in Telangana and Maharashtra.

“Even if Rahul Gandhi wants to resign, he has to take very firm action. He cannot just leave. He has to assert himself and put the party in order. That’s his duty,” he added.

Mr Moily also had a suggestion for the party-a brainstorming meeting in Delhi, with heads of state units and party. He added that party committees at various levels should be revamped immediately and those who could not deliver the goods should be replaced. “I think this kind of activity cannot wait any longer, he has to step in and do this,” he said.

