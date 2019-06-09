Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 07:46 PM IST

India, All India

As severe drought hits several parts, Centre convenes meeting of states on June 11

ANI
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 6:20 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 6:20 pm IST

New Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will chair the meeting.

Since water is essentially state subject, the Centre has very little to do on its own but can extend help to the states by coordinating on interstate issues. (Photos: ANI)
 Since water is essentially state subject, the Centre has very little to do on its own but can extend help to the states by coordinating on interstate issues. (Photos: ANI)

New Delhi: Alarmed by the water levels in reservoirs across the country and the severe drought in several parts, the Centre has convened a meeting of Water Resources Ministers of states on June 11 to discuss the issue of water conservation, drinking water, and sanitation.

New Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who will chair the meeting, will seek co-operation of the states in overcoming the crisis that has attained severe proportions.

The meeting is also significant because this will be the first conference organised by the new Jal Shakti Ministry which has been carved out by combining the Water Resources and Ganga River Rejuvenation Ministry with Drinking Water and Rural Sanitation Ministry about which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken during the Lok Sabha elections.

Since water is essentially state subject, the Centre has very little to do on its own but can extend help to the states by coordinating on interstate issues.

The main agenda of the conference is water conservation but officials are worried about the attendance of the ministers due to short notice for the meeting.
The decision to convene the meeting comes against the backdrop of grim position in the live storage status of 91 reservoirs in the country.

As of last Thursday out of these reservoirs, 37 reservoirs have hydropower benefit with an installed capacity of more than 60 megawatt (MW).

The total live storage capacity of these 91 reservoirs is 161.993 billion cubic metre (BCM), which is about 63 per cent of the live storage capacity of 257.812 BCM, which is estimated to have been created in the country.

Last year, the live storage available in these reservoirs for the corresponding period was 26.690 BCM and the average of last 10 years live storage was 29.536 BCM.

Thus, the live storage available in 91 reservoirs as per 6.6.2019 bulletin is 114 per cent of the live storage of the corresponding period of last year and 103 per cent of storage of average of last ten years.

The overall storage position is more than the corresponding period of last year in the country as a whole and also more than the average storage of the last ten years during the corresponding period.

Normal storage means average storage of last ten years. Close to the normal storage means where the shortfall of normal is 20 per cent of normal, deficient storage is where the shortfall is more than 20 per cent of the normal and up to 60 per cent of the normal. Highly deficient means where the shortfall is more than 60 per cent of normal.

An analysis by the Central Water Commission (CWC) shows that better than normal storage is available in Ganga, Indus, and the Narmada; close to normal in Mahi and Mahanadi and neighboring east flowing rivers and west flowing rivers of the south.

It is deficient in Sabarmati, rivers of Kutch, Godavari, Krishna and Cauvery, and neighbouring east flowing rivers and highly deficient in Tapi.
The analysis also shows that the numbers of reservoirs having storage more than last year are 24 and reservoirs having storage more than average of the last ten years are 32. The number of reservoirs having less than 20 per cent with respect to last year is 12 and having storage less than 20 per cent with the reference to the average of the last ten years is 19.

The number of reservoirs having storage less than or equal to 50 per cent with respect to last year is 22 and having storage less than or equal to 50 per cent with reference to the average of the last ten years is 28.

Tags: jal shakti minister, gajendra singh shekhawat, narendra modi, drought
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal police stop BJP leaders from taking bodies of workers to party office

'Any step taken to improve the functioning of J&K bank will be welcomed', Omar said. (Photo: File)

Omar welcomes steps for improving J&K Bank functioning but warns of playing politics

PM Modi thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for participating in the elections and forming the government of their choice in the two states. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Country saw our dedication, gave us second chance: PM Modi in Tirupati

IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 13 with an exception of June 12 when the state has been issued an orange alert once again. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Kozhikode

MOST POPULAR

1

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

2

Did 'Bharat' star Salman Khan just hint at his new project?

3

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

4

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

5

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham