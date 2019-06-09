Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 02:56 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah focus on J&K delimitation, Mamata questions exercise

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 2:00 am IST

As of now, the Kashmir region has 46 seats followed by Jammu region with 37 and Ladakh with four

Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: As the new Narendra Modi government settles down in office it has its task cut out. Besides the National Register of Citizens (NRC), delimitation of electoral constituencies seems high on the priority list of new Union home minister Amit Shah who has prioritised the exercise in troubled Jammu and Kashmir and is reported to be keen to take it up urgently in other states.

A detailed presentation on the situation in J&K, where the BJP has been pushing for carrying out a delimitation exercise, has already been presented to Mr Shah, sources said. The home minister was briefed about the ground situation in the militancy-hit sate where no delimitation has taken place for the past 16 years.

In 2002, the then state government led by Farooq Abdullah had amended the state constitution that froze the delimitation commission till 2026.

The main task of a delimitation commission is to redraw boundaries of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies based on the census to reflect changes in population groupings.

The BJP unit in J&K welcomed the reported discussions at the Centre on delimitation of constituencies in the state as a long-pending constitutional demand and said that Kashmir-based parties had been opposing the exercise just to maintain their grip on the power structure in the state. As of now, the Kashmir region has 46 seats followed by Jammu region with 37 and Ladakh with four

Sources revealed that the Central government was also looking at other states. West Bengal reportedly is also high on the list for delimitation exercise.

Apprehending the move, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at the BJP-led government asking how the Centre could plan such an exercise in J&K without consultation with all the stakeholders.

Without mentioning West Bengal, the Trinamul chief slammed the Centre’s attempt to use delimitation as an excuse to disturb regional political landscape.

“Who has given the BJP the right to change the demography? How can they conduct a delimitation exercise without proper consultation with all the stakeholders, such as National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehoboba Mufti?” she asked.

Interestingly, the most recent delimitation commission was set up on July 12, 2002 after the 2001 census. Simultaneously, the Constitution was specifically amended in 2002 not to have delimitation of constituencies till the first census after 2026.Thus, the present constituencies carved out on the basis of 2001 census shall continue to be in operation till the first census after 2026, unless an amendment is considered by the Union government..

In J&K, according to legal experts, the amendment to the Constitution can be struck down by governor Satya Pal Malik but that will require concurrence of Parliament within six months after passing such an ordinance.

Tags: modi government, national register of citizens, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Added to these, scarcity of resources at the household level makes food safety promotion a daunting task.

Food Safety pitfalls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed against lotus flowers as he offers his prayers at the Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur, Thrissur. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala is as dear to me as Varanasi: Modi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Cong ministers want Rahul to revamp party before exit

A special investigation team has been constituted by police to probe the horrific incident, he added. (Representative Image)

5-yr-old abducted, raped and thrown into river in MP

MOST POPULAR

1

Army soldiers to be trained to become officers

2

Watch: People in Udupi try 'frog wedding' to appease rain God

3

Shama Sikander in bikini mood or philosophical mood? Find out here

4

Trump calls moon 'part of Mars', asks NASA to focus on 'bigger things'

5

Hollywood stereotyping rampant in new ‘Aladdin’ movie

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham