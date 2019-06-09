Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 06:03 AM IST

Air travel to cost more as govt hikes security fee

Published : Jun 9, 2019
For international passengers, the ASF will be increased from 3.25 USD to 4.85 USD from next month, the document stated.

New Delhi: Air travel will become a bit costlier as the ministry of civil aviation has decided to increase the aviation security fee (ASF) from Rs 130 to Rs 150 for each Indian passenger from July 1 onwards, according to an official document.

“The ASF for domestic passengers will be levied at the rate of Rs 150 per embarking passenger,” said an ministry of civil aviation order dated June 7.

“The ASF for international passengers will be levied at the rate of USD 4.85 or equivalent Indian rupees per embarking passenger,” the order added.

The ASF will be replacing the PSF (SC), which stands of passenger service fee (security component).

“The above rates of the ASF will be applicable with effect from 12.00 am on 01.07.2019 and will replace the PSF (SC) which was being charged so far at the rate of `130 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against Indian Rupees and USD 3.25 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against foreign currency,” the order stated.

