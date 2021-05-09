Sunday, May 09, 2021 | Last Update : 07:26 AM IST

  India   All India  09 May 2021  DCGI approves use of 2-DG for treatment of Covid patients
India, All India

DCGI approves use of 2-DG for treatment of Covid patients

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 9, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Updated : May 9, 2021, 12:32 am IST

Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in Covid patients

The drug comes in powder form in a sachet which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. — PTI
New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) for the treatment of Covid patients. The drug has been developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad. “Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in Covid patients. The drug will be of immense benefit to the people suffering from Covid-19,” government officials said. The drug was on May 1 granted permission for Emergency Use as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

During the Phase-III clinical trial conducted on 220 patients between December 2020 to March 2021 at 27 Covid hospitals in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, a significantly higher proportion of patients improved symptomatically and became free from supplemental oxygen dependence by day-three, indicating an early relief from oxygen therapy/dependence, the DRDO statement added.

 

The drug comes in powder form in a sachet which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique. Being a generic molecule and analogue of glucose, it can be easily produced and made available in plenty in the country, officials added.

Tags: 2-dg covid patients, institute of nuclear medicine and allied sciences drdo, 2-dg rt-pcr negative conversion, 2-dg powder form in sachets, 2-dg accumulates in virus infected cells
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

