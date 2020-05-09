Saturday, May 09, 2020 | Last Update : 01:02 PM IST

46th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

59,695

3,344

Recovered

17,887

1,111

Deaths

1,985

96

Maharashtra190633470731 Gujarat74031872449 Delhi6318202068 Tamil Nadu6009160540 Rajasthan35792011103 Madhya Pradesh33411349200 Uttar Pradesh3214138766 Andhra Pradesh188784241 Punjab173115229 West Bengal1638323160 Telangana113272729 Jammu and Kashmir8233649 Karnataka75337630 Haryana6472798 Bihar5792675 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

‘Decentralise vegetable market to all zone to avoid another Koyambedu’

THE ASIAN AGE | T SUDHEESH
Published : May 9, 2020, 11:28 am IST
Updated : May 9, 2020, 11:28 am IST

According to the merchants, at least 1900 shops including 270 wholesalers are currently in the market.

Workers board up a part of the Koyambedu market in Chennai after the surge of coronavirus cases there. (PTI)
 Workers board up a part of the Koyambedu market in Chennai after the surge of coronavirus cases there. (PTI)

CHENNAI: The decision of shifting Koyambedu market to Thiriumazhisai, Thiruvalluar district, outskirt of the city, raises concerns among the people on the further spread of virus in the city. The people demand for decentralization of vegetable market instead of the setting up the market in a single place.

It was on April 27 the first talks on shifting Asia’s largest market to a separate place started with a view to avoiding another spike of virus in the city. But, the local people and rights activist want to ensure the virus will not be spread further as the people converge there to buy vegetables.

According to the merchants, at least 1900 shops including 270 wholesalers are currently in the market. Once all shops will be shifted to the proposed the site, it will be a cause of another concern on the spread of virus. 

Arul Viswasam, a merchant at the Koyambedu, says that the authorities have allotted at least 200 sqft space for each wholesale vegetable shop in the proposed site. "It’s not enough for vegetable-laden trucks to take turn.  A shop needs to have at least 700sqft for conducting smooth business. Hence, many of the shop owners have not yet taken a call in shifting their shops to the proposed site. We are told the market would be made operational at the Thiriumazhisai by Sunday," he said.                

The team of  the officials from Corporation administration and Chennai Metro Development Authority (CMDA) which run the Market, had initiated talks with vendors  since  April 27 and raised the point that physical distancing was going for a toss in the cramped, tiny shops where wholesaling and retailing of vegetables were selling their wares.

‘The same Koyambedu tale will repeat in Thirumazhisai as well if all shops will be shifted to there without providing enough space for sale. The main reason of spreading the virus in Koyambedu was the congested selling place’, says S. Radhakrishnan, a consumer rights activist.

 V. Rama Rao, Secretary, People’s Awareness Forum, has echoed the same concern asking for decentralisation of market.    He wants to decentralise the vegetable market to all 15 Zones of the corporation, making use of vacant private or public grounds and spaces.

"Small lorry instead of heavy duty vehicles has to be allowed to transport item to these markets.  The retailers at the respected areas will have to use small vans and disburse it to local vegetable shops or sell in play grounds with necessary precautions.  If a zone is found to be infected by virus only that particular zone is required to be closed. The rest zones can be made functional," he says.

J. Radhakrishnan , who has been appointed as nodal officer to control the virus in Chennai, said that they were looking into all options to decentralise the market in order avoid overcrowding.  "The people need not fear about the spread of the virus once the market would be shifted to the Thirumazhisai.  The flower sellers have been asked to shift their business to Madhavaram. Now the wholesalers have been instructed to the shift Thirumazhisai," he said.

Tags: koyambedu, chennai city, coronavirus (covid-19), tamil nadu coronavirus, coronavirus lockdown

Latest From India

File image of Arthur Road Jal. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Mumbai: 77 Covid-19 Arthur Road jail inmates shifted to Mahul

File image of new BMC chief IS Chahal.

IS Chahal replaces Praveen Pardeshi as BMC Commissioner

Representational Image. (AFP)

Coronavirus can be sexually transmitted: Study

Workers board up a part of the Koyambedu market in Chennai after the surge of coronavirus cases there. (PTI)

Don't be afraid, don't be very afraid of Tamil Nadu's coronavirus numbers

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

2

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

3

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

4

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

5

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham