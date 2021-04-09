Friday, Apr 09, 2021 | Last Update : 01:03 PM IST

  India   All India  09 Apr 2021  Focus on Vaccine Festival from April 11-14, Modi tells CMs
India, All India

Focus on Vaccine Festival from April 11-14, Modi tells CMs

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Apr 9, 2021, 7:45 am IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2021, 9:53 am IST

Centre playing politics by giving more vaccines to BJP-ruled states and fewer to non-BJP governed states, says Maharashtra health minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with chief ministers of all states over the rising cases and current status of Covid-19, New Delhi, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with chief ministers of all states over the rising cases and current status of Covid-19, New Delhi, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: On a day India recorded about 1.32 lakh fresh cases of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with the Chief Ministers of several states in virtual mode to discuss the surging Covid-19 infections and the vaccine strategy.

He told the Chief Ministers to strengthen their efforts for the next 2-3 weeks to check the spread of the virus on a “war-footing” and to focus on vaccinations and testing and hold a special drive — ‘vaccine festival’— from April 11 to 14 to cover all eligible beneficiaries over 45. He also asked the states to prevent vaccine wastage.

 

He defended the eligibility criteria for vaccination amid demand by some states, ruled by Opposition parties, to open the vaccination for all above 18 years. India's criteria is no different from the most prosperous countries in the world, Modi said.

States like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Haryana and Chhattisgarh have complained to the Centre regarding the shortage of oxygen, remdesivir and vaccine supply and said the vaccine drive will be severely impacted due to this.  Union health minister Harsh Vardhan dismissed these allegations, saying enough vaccines had been given to the states.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister took the second dose of Covaxin at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, tested positive for Covid-19. He had taken the first dose of the vaccine on March 3.

 

Addressing the meeting, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said his state has vaccine supply only till Friday, while several vaccine centres in Maharashtra had to be closed for the want of vaccines.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday attacked the Centre for playing politics during the pandemic by giving more vaccines to BJP-ruled states and fewer to non-BJP governed states.  He accused the Centre of giving Maharashtra only 7.5 lakh doses against its demand for 40 lakh vaccines. The minister said the state was aiming to vaccinate five to six lakh people daily to break the chain of transmission. 

Tope also held meetings with the manufacturers of Covid-19 drug Remdesivir and asked them to double the production for the state. In order to increase beds for patients, the Pune administration has tied up with the Army Hospital to provide 40 ICU beds.

 

Health minister Harsh Vardhan said: “The hue and cry by certain states about partisanship by the Union government is just a farce, an attempt to hide their own incompetence. Maharashtra and Rajasthan are two of the top three states based on the allocation of Covid-19 vaccine doses. Both are non-BJP governed states. Let’s put an end to the fear-mongering now! Covid-19 vaccine doses: Total administered: 9 crore plus, in stock/nearing delivery to states: 4.3 crore plus. Where does the question of shortages arise? We’re continuously monitoring and enhancing supply.”

 According to him, Maharashtra was given 1.06 crore vaccine doses, Gujarat 1.05 crore and Rajasthan 1.04 crore, while the country’s average distribution was 37.11 lakh.

 

Tags: covid vaccination drive, modi conference with chief ministers, vaccine festival, open vaccination for all above 18 years, shortage of oxygen vaccine remdesivir, union health minister harsh vardhan, narendra modi, maharashtra health minister rajesh tope, more vaccine to bjp-ruled states, 9 crore people administered vaccine

Latest From India

Meanwhile, Delhi Government has ordered Dental and Ayush doctors to be deployed at COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi. (Representational Image/PTI)

37 doctors test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital

It is mandatory for people coming to the state to produce either a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours of entry or final vaccination certificate after two doses of vaccination. (Representational Image/PTI)

Odisha: Covid negative report or final vaccination certificate mandatory for entry

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (AFP)

India records highest daily spike of over 1.31 lakh COVID-19 cases; 780 deaths

They (Naxals) treated me well when I was in their custody, said Manhas. — ANI

Maoists free CoBRA commando after 5 days of captivity

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham