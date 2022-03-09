International passenger flights will to resume flying and from from March 27

Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022 | Last Update : 05:25 AM IST

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 9, 2022, 12:54 am IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2022, 2:02 am IST

The Indian government has taken the decision to reopen its skies for international passenger flights after a gap of two years

New Delhi: International passenger flights will resume flying to and from India from March 27. The Indian government has taken the decision to reopen its skies for international passenger flights after a gap of two years, when the flights were stopped due to the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020.

“After deliberation with stakeholders and keeping in view the decline in the Covid-19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from March 27 onwards. The ‘air bubble’ arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter. With this step, I am confident the sector will reach new heights!” said civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

 

The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended the operations of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India from March 23, 2020 in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The government had earlier planned to resume all scheduled international flight operations from December 15, 2021 but this was put on hold due to the emergence of a third wave in the form of the Omicron variant.

“After having recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of Summer Schedule 2022,” the civil aviation ministry said in a statement. It clarified that the suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India will remain extended only up to 2359 hrs IST on March 26 and the air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only. The ministry further said the international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the ministry of health and family welfare guidelines for international travel announced on February 10, 2022 and as amended from time to time.

 

