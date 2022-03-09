Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022 | Last Update : 09:28 AM IST

  India   All India  09 Mar 2022  Charge sheets filed against prime accused in Bulli Bai, Sulli Deals app cases
India, All India

Charge sheets filed against prime accused in Bulli Bai, Sulli Deals app cases

ANI
Published : Mar 9, 2022, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2022, 8:37 am IST

Both the charge sheets have been submitted before the Chief Metropolitan (CMM) Court, New Delhi, Patiala House Court

Accused Neeraj Bishnoi, Aumkareshwar Thakur. (Photo: ANI)
 Accused Neeraj Bishnoi, Aumkareshwar Thakur. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday filed charge sheet against two accused Aumkareshwar Thakur and Neeraj Bishnoi, who were allegedly running the "Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai mobile apps to auction Muslim women in the virtual space".

Accused Aumkareshwar Thakur, who is the creator of the "Sulli Deals app", was arrested by Delhi Police on January 8 this year, and the charge sheet against him has been filed under sections 153A, 153B, 354A(3) IPC r/w 66, 67 IT Act, police said.

 

Meanwhile, Neeraj Bishnoi, who is a resident of the Digambar area of Assam's Jorhat and a B. Tech student, was arrested on January 6 this year and the charge sheet against him has been filed under sections 153A, 153B, 354A, 509 IPC r/w 66, 67 IT Act, said a senior police official.

Both the charge sheets have been submitted before the Chief Metropolitan (CMM) Court, New Delhi, Patiala House Court on March 4, the police said. The accused are in judicial custody since their arrest.

In July 2021, the 'Sulli Deal' app was allegedly created on the Github platform to auction Muslim women. The matter came to light when Delhi Police took suo moto cognizance of the case.

 

The Delhi Police were investigating the case for the last few months but the first arrest in the Bulli Bai app was made by nabbing the alleged mastermind Niraj Bishnoi from Assam's Jorhat.

The investigation by the Delhi Police revealed that the alleged Bulli Bai mastermind Niraj Bishnoi and Aumkareshwar Thakur were virtually connected over the internet through chat rooms.

Tags: bulli bai, bulli bai app case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The government had earlier planned to resume all scheduled international flight operations from December 15, 2021 but this was put on hold due to the emergence of a third wave in the form of the Omicron variant. (Representational image/ AFP)

Fly international from March 27

After the disengagement from Gogra Post in August 2021 following the 12th round of talks, it was believed that the Hot Springs issued will be resolved quickly as it had in 2020 seen a partial rollback of troops. The Chinese, however, continued to drag their feet on further disengagement from the area. — PTI

India, China to hold Round 15 of LAC talks at Chusul on Friday

A health worker with swab samples of people collected for Covid-19 test, in Gurugram,. (Photo: PTI/File)

No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John

Covavax is a version of US firm Novavax's COVID19 vaccine candidate. A vial of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine. (Photo: AP/File)

India records 3,993 fresh Covid cases, daily cases in country lowest in 662 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham