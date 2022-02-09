Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

  India   All India  09 Feb 2022  BSF foils Pakistan drone bid to smuggle drugs, pistol into Punjab
India, All India

BSF foils Pakistan drone bid to smuggle drugs, pistol into Punjab

PTI
Published : Feb 9, 2022, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2022, 1:18 pm IST

The officials said the drone is suspected to have escaped to the Pakistani side

It is suspected that the drone dropped the packets. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 It is suspected that the drone dropped the packets. (Representational Photo:AFP)

New Delhi/Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a narcotics and weapon smuggling bid by a drone along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

A senior official of the force said troops fired at the drone after they heard a "buzzing sound of a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistani side to the Indian side" around 1 am in the Panjgrain area of Gurdaspur sector.

 

"During a search in the area of Ghaggar and Singhoke villages, two packets of yellow colour with suspected contraband have been recovered so far," the senior officer said.

It is suspected that the drone dropped the packets. They were found lying around 20 metres apart on a farm about 2.7 km from the border fence, he added.

A pistol was also seen wrapped in one of the packets.

The officials said the drone is suspected to have escaped to the Pakistani side.

Tags: border security force (bsf), pakistan drone
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Indian Army Southern Command has rescued the stranded trekker to safety from the dangerous cliff, across the treacherous rocky mountain face. (Twitter/@IaSouthern)

Army rescues Kerala youth trapped in mountain cleft for two days

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

Jaishankar to participate in Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting on Feb 11 in Melbourne

Sanjay Raut (PTI file photo)

Sanjay Raut claims some people asked him to help in toppling Maharashtra Govt

Students take blessing from a teacher before they attend a class at 'Paray Sikshalaya', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, for students under VIII standard, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

India records 71,365 fresh Covid cases, marginally higher than yesterday

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham