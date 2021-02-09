Tuesday, Feb 09, 2021 | Last Update : 01:37 PM IST

Deep Sidhu arrested in Republic Day Red Fort incident

PTI
Published : Feb 9, 2021, 11:48 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2021, 11:48 am IST

Actor Deep Sidhu (Image credit : Facebook)
New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu, who was wanted in connection with the Red Fort incident on Republic Day, has been arrested by the Delhi Police, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrest has been made by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

 

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police. Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. A religious flag was also hoisted.

