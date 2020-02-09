Sunday, Feb 09, 2020 | Last Update : 04:21 AM IST

India, All India

Over 8,000 trees to be axed in Bengaluru

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHEEV THAKUR
Published : Feb 9, 2020, 3:08 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2020, 3:08 am IST

The petition further points out to the fact that there has been zero public consultation and no detailed project report being prepared.

The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) will axe more than 8,500 trees in Bengaluru to decongest traffic in the tech corridor in the city much to the chagrin of environmentalists. (Photo: MRUGESH BANDIWADEKAR)
 The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) will axe more than 8,500 trees in Bengaluru to decongest traffic in the tech corridor in the city much to the chagrin of environmentalists. (Photo: MRUGESH BANDIWADEKAR)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) will axe more than 8,500 trees in Bengaluru to decongest traffic in the tech corridor in the city much to the chagrin of environmentalists.

Campaigning organisation Jhatkaa.org has collected more than 2,500 signatures demanding an immediate stay on felling of trees, some of which are as old as 80 years.

Jhatkaa.org has also called for proper and accessible public consultation to be held for all projects.

The existing two-lane and four-lane roads will be converted into four-lane and six-lane roads respectively along the stretch between Bannerghatta, Sarjapura, Mandur, Anekal and Whitefield.

Environmentalists point out that one of the reasons for the rise in air pollution in Bengaluru is the indiscriminate felling of trees across the city to make way for infrastructural projects.

“In just the past couple of years, air pollution has risen drastically in Bengaluru, with construction dust, garbage burning and the rise in private vehicles leading to more emissions. In the midst of this, the city’s old trees are a natural buffer and their loss for development projects will lead to worsening impact of climate change, not to mention the health effects of air pollution,” the petition reads.

The estimated cost of the project has been pegged at more than `2,000 crore and according to the petition the cost of the construction per km will be `8.44 crore.

The petition further points out to the fact that there has been zero public consultation and no detailed project report being prepared.

“Bengaluru has always been known as the Garden City. However, we are on the path to losing that tag due to unplanned real estate and road widening projects. We are moving backwards, destroying our green cover for a concrete jungle even as other countries realise the true meaning of development without sidelining the environment. We cannot let this happen,” goes the petition.

Tags: private vehicles, krdcl

Latest From India

Odisha transport department has imposed a penalty of Rs 42,500 on the owner of a two-wheeler in Bhadrak district for allowing his minor child to his ride motorbike. (Photo: Representational)

Man fined Rs 42,500 for letting boy drive bike

At a meeting on Saturday in the national capital, India along with two other neighbours — Bangladesh and Nepal — discussed a “draft enabling memorandum of understanding (MoU)” to be signed by the three countries for implementation of the BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) MVA (Motor Vehicles Agreement).

India discusses vehicles pact with Bangladesh and Nepal

Farmers of Tamil Nadu are swayed by two new varieties of watermelon released by Taiwan-based Know-You company. (Photo: PTI)

Yellow watermelons hit among Tamil Nadu farmers

Ranaghat BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar was questioned for around four hours Saturday by the criminal investigation department (CID) of the West Bengal police in connection with the murder of Trinamul Congress MLA of Krishnaganj, Satyajit Biswas, in Nadia last year. (Photo: File I Representational)

BJP MP grilled for 4 hours in murder case

MOST POPULAR

1

The Asian Age interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

2

WhatsApp Dark Mode arrives

3

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

4

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

5

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham