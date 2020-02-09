BJP MP grilled for 4 hours in murder case

At the time of Biswas’s murder, Sarkar was the BJP district president of Nadia.

Kolkata: Ranaghat BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar was questioned for around four hours Saturday by the criminal investigation department (CID) of the West Bengal police in connection with the murder of Trinamul Congress MLA of Krishnaganj, Satyajit Biswas, in Nadia last year. Sarkar, who is one of the accused in the murder case, appeared at the CID headquarters at Bhawani Bhavan in the city around 12.15 pm after getting summons from the state detective agency.

However, he was allowed to leave after his statement was recorded by a CID team. The BJP MP may be summoned again Sunday. According to sources, the BJP MP was asked his whereabouts at the time Biswas was shot dead by a youth during the inauguration of a Saraswati puja at Hanskhali in the evening of February 9, 2019.

“I came here to extend my cooperation in the probe on the instructions of the Calcutta high court. I cooperated also,” Sarkar said later.

At the time of Biswas’s murder, Sarkar was the BJP district president of Nadia. On January 24 this year, the high court granted anticipatory bail to Sarkar after he prayed for relief.