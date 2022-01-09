Indian Coast Guard sends back Bangladeshi boat with 20 fishermen

The ICG not only provides solace to fishermen and mariners in distress but also provides humanitarian assistance

The Bangladeshi boat with crew being handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard by the Indian Coast Guard at the sea. (DC Image)

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday successfully repatriated a Bangladeshi fishing boat ‘Allahar Daan’ alongwith 20 Bangladeshi fishermen.

The boat and it's crew was handed over by ICGS Sarojini Naidu to the Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship Shadhin Bangla at the international maritime boundary line.

The boat was reported adrift at sea due to engine breakdown and was sighted by the Indian fishermen, the ICG (North East) regional headquarters stated while adding, "The Indian fishermen displaying humanity provided necessary assistance to the boat and towed the distressed boat to Paradip on December 26."

The incident highlights the importance given by Indian fishermen to help mariners/ fishermen at sea in distress irrespective of nationality thereby forming an important link in ensuring safety of life at sea.

The ICG in coordination with Marine Police at Paradip provided shelter to the boat and its crew on humanitarian grounds. The crew were reported to be safe and healthy.

Such operations highlights the coordinated response between Coast Guard agencies of India and Bangladesh demonstrating mutual commitment for safety of fishermen at sea and further strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries, it said.