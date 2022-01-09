Back at your service: Delhi CM Kejriwal announces recovery from Covid

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor had informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday

New Delhi: Less than a week after testing positive for COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday informed that he has recovered from the infection.

"After recovering from Corona, I am back at your service," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor had informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after holding a political rally in Dehradun in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

Taking to Twitter, he had said that he has mild symptoms and is isolated at home.

A week before testing positive for coronavirus, Kejriwal had actively campaigned in poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to poll in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote on February 14 and Manipur to vote on February 27 and March 3.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will address an important press conference today at 12 noon.

Delhi reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, its highest since May 5 last year, said the state health department on Saturday.

The city has reported 513 cases of Omicron variant so far.