One dead as fire breaks out at printing press in Patparganj area of Delhi

PTI
The cooling process is now underway.

A search is also being done to see anyone is still trapped in the building. (Photo: Representational)
New Delhi: A person died in a fire at a printing press in the busy Patparganj Industrial Area early Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

A call to report the fire was received at 2.38 am after which more than 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the fire was brought under control by 8 am.

A search is also being done to see anyone is still trapped in the building, the official said.

He said the fire had engulfed the ground, first and second floors of the building, except the basement.

