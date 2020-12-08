Tuesday, Dec 08, 2020 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

  India   All India  08 Dec 2020  Bharat Bandh: Railways fears blockades in 16 states
India, All India

Bharat Bandh: Railways fears blockades in 16 states

PTI
Published : Dec 8, 2020, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2020, 11:19 am IST

Railways' two biggest unions, AIRF and NFIR too have extended their support to the bandh and are planning to hold rallies and demonstrations

Anticipating rail blockades in 16 states, the Railways has issued directives for maintaining law and order in trains and station premises, cautioning zonal railways against 'pro-left wing extremists' participating in Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh'. (Representational Image: DC)
  Anticipating rail blockades in 16 states, the Railways has issued directives for maintaining law and order in trains and station premises, cautioning zonal railways against 'pro-left wing extremists' participating in Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh'. (Representational Image: DC)

New Delhi: Anticipating rail blockades in 16 states, the Railways has issued directives for maintaining law and order in trains and station premises, cautioning zonal railways against pro-left wing extremists participating in Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh'.

Director general, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Arun Kumar has asked general managers of zonal railways to keep vigil to contain the impact of the nationwide strike called by farmer groups against the three agri laws.

 

As part of the bandh, farmers' unions may organise dharnas, demonstrations, rallies and road and rail blockades in 16 states. Some opposition political parties, left parties and their frontal organisations, central trade unions and transporters have extended their support to the bandh, Kumar said.

Several opposition parties and non-farming groups including all the major trade unions have supported the strike called by the farmers.

In fact the Railways' two biggest unions, AIRF and NFIR too have extended their support to the bandh and are planning to hold rallies and demonstrations.

Kumar said the mood and temper of farmer unions' leaders and their supporters remained high in view of expressions of solidarity and support from various sections of the society.

 

He highlighted how the Left and ultra Left leaning farmers' organisations and independent organisations in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have decided to participate in the bandh.

"The impact of the bandh on normal life is likely to be minimal except in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR region and Western UP. As of now, no major law and order problem is anticipated during the proposed bandh," he said.

"However, cautious approach is required as pro-LWE, Tamil chauvinist organisations members may participate in these protests. Security personnel are advised to keep vigil to contain the impact of the bandh. Therefore, security set up needs to be beefed up, he added.

 

The director general also advised officials to ensure random checks, intensive screening, and combing by the RPF in coordination with the GRP/state police on platforms, running trains, passenger areas and station premises.

He also suggested the use of sniffer dogs to conduct anti-sabotage checks and regular announcements through the public address system for crowd control and maintenance of law and order.

"An eye should be kept on any sensational posters found pasted in train/station area, they should immediately be removed. Any distribution of pamphlets containing inflammatory propaganda should also be checked," he said.

"All major access control points of stations should be manned...One striking reserve force should be kept ready at major stations...Trade union meetings should be kept watch over and necessary precautionary steps may be taken for smooth and peaceful conduct of these meetings. Activities of unrecognised unions etc. may also be closely monitored, he added.

 

The director general also warned that crew lobbies, operation control rooms, coaching depots and other such locations may be spots where the agitators may try to disrupt work as these locations are vital for train running.

Proper security arrangement may be planned for these places. The manpower within the zone may be mobilised to cover most vulnerable locations," he said.

"If the whole of zone is likely to get affected the same way, the posts need to resort to dynamic deployment and may use force under their command intelligently and as the turn of events demands, he added.

Tags: indian railways, bharat bandh, farm laws

Latest From India

The government is pinning its hopes for mass supply on Serum Institute, which lodged the first formal application for emergency-use approval of AstraZeneca’s shot on Monday. (AP)

Serum likely to supply COVID-19 vaccine at over Rs 250 per dose to Indian government

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

AAP says CM Kejriwal under house arrest, Delhi Police denies claim

Farmers raise slogans during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (PTI)

Prominent opposition leaders issue joint statement backing farmers' Bharat Bandh

NCP leader Sharad Pawar (PTI)

Pawar warns Centre of larger farmers' protest if concerns not addressed soon

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham