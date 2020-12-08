Tuesday, Dec 08, 2020 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

AAP says CM Kejriwal under house arrest, Delhi Police denies claim

PTI
Published : Dec 8, 2020, 11:29 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2020, 11:29 am IST

Kejriwal had visited the Singhu border on Monday and reviewed facilities for farmers protesting against the agri marketing laws

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest after he met protesting farmers at the Singhu border, a claim denied by the city police.

Kejriwal had visited the Singhu border on Monday and reviewed facilities for farmers protesting against the agri marketing laws.

 

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed the Delhi Police has put Kejriwal under house arrest.

"On the direction of the Home Ministry, the Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence. Our MLAs were beaten. There is heavy barricading and even the house maid is not being allowed inside his house," he alleged.

"We will all march towards the CM's residence and ensure that the chief minister is released," he said.

Refuting the charge, a senior Delhi Police officer said, "This is not true. The chief minister can come and go anywhere. We have our security personnel deployed outside his residence. Even last evening, he had come out".

 

"There is absolutely no restriction on movement of people. We have deployed our teams there as a precautionary measure to avoid any clash between BJP and AAP members," the officer said.

