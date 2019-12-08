'Encounter, Kangaroo court can't be standard operating procedure': Meghalaya Guv

Earlier this Friday, the police said that all 4 accused in the case were killed in an encounter.

Kolkata: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Saturday expressed his views over Telangana encounter and said that encounter or kangaroo courts can never be a standard operating procedure in dispensing criminal justice.

Speaking to media persons, Roy said, "I can never accept that encounter or kangaroo courts can ever be the standard operating procedure in dispensing criminal justice. People ought to be arrested, taken before the court, charge-sheeted, tried and the court will hand out punishment to them which is to be carried out".

"But catching hold of people somewhere out and shooting them, holding kangaroo courts - these are out of the question as a standard operating procedure", he added.

On November 27, a veterinary doctor was gang-raped and killed by four men.

Her burnt body was found the following day in Shamshabad area in Telangana.

Earlier this Friday, the police said that all four accused in the case were killed in an encounter when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot.