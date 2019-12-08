Sunday, Dec 08, 2019 | Last Update : 08:56 PM IST

India, All India

'Encounter, Kangaroo court can't be standard operating procedure': Meghalaya Guv

ANI
Published : Dec 8, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2019, 11:17 am IST

Earlier this Friday, the police said that all 4 accused in the case were killed in an encounter.

Roy said, 'I can never accept that encounter or kangaroo courts can ever be the standard operating procedure in dispensing criminal justice. People ought to be arrested, taken before the court, charge-sheeted, tried and the court will hand out punishment to them which is to be carried out'. (Photo: ANI)
 Roy said, 'I can never accept that encounter or kangaroo courts can ever be the standard operating procedure in dispensing criminal justice. People ought to be arrested, taken before the court, charge-sheeted, tried and the court will hand out punishment to them which is to be carried out'. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Saturday expressed his views over Telangana encounter and said that encounter or kangaroo courts can never be a standard operating procedure in dispensing criminal justice.

Speaking to media persons, Roy said, "I can never accept that encounter or kangaroo courts can ever be the standard operating procedure in dispensing criminal justice. People ought to be arrested, taken before the court, charge-sheeted, tried and the court will hand out punishment to them which is to be carried out".

"But catching hold of people somewhere out and shooting them, holding kangaroo courts - these are out of the question as a standard operating procedure", he added.

On November 27, a veterinary doctor was gang-raped and killed by four men.

Her burnt body was found the following day in Shamshabad area in Telangana.

Earlier this Friday, the police said that all four accused in the case were killed in an encounter when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot.

Tags: tathagata roy, hyderabad horror, telanagana police, police encounter
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

As per the data, IIT Madras tops the list with suicides by seven students during this period. (Photo: File)

27 students across 10 IITs ended lives in five years: RTI

Adityanath said the basis of welfare schemes should be the common man. (Photo: File)

SP promoted nepotism, casteism: Yogi Adityanath

The statement comes amidst speculations that the party's December 14 rally in Delhi is likely to pave the way for the Gandhi scion to take over as Congress president again. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi must return as Cong chief soon: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Invoking the Delhi gang rape, Yadav said it has been seven years since December 16, 2012 but justice has still not been served. (Photo: File)

'Credit goes to CM': Top minister on Hyderabad encounter

MOST POPULAR

1

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

2

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

3

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

4

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

5

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham