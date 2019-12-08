Sunday, Dec 08, 2019 | Last Update : 08:57 AM IST

5-yr-old abducted, raped by auto driver in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Dec 8, 2019, 2:21 am IST
Tejashwi Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi have been blaming the state government for its failure in dealing with the situation.

 As per an assessment, more than 1,165 rape cases have been lodged between January and October 2019.

Patna: Amid public outrage over rising crime against women in the country, a five-year-old child was kidnapped and allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver in Bihar’s Darbhanga.

According to the police, the accused had abducted the girl while she was playing outside her house on Friday. Later, the kid was recovered and was sent to Darbhanga Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The accused was arrested a few hours after the incident. “The accused has been arrested and a process to file a charge-sheet against him will be completed within the next 24 hours,” the police said.

As per an assessment, more than 1,165 rape cases have been lodged between January and October 2019. Figures show that 85 cases have been reported in Patna, which is the highest in the state. In Katihar, 79 cases were recorded between January and October this year followed by Purina, where 74 cases of rapes were lodged, Araria 67, Muzaffarpur 58, Gaya 56 and Darbhanga 42. Earlier, this week charred bodies of two women were recovered by the police from Buxar and Samastipur districts. The police have not been able to identify the victims in both cases.

Concerned over rising crime against women in Bihar, the state government has asked the police and administration to ensure speedy trial of the accused. According to ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Kumar, “Police officials have been directed to arrest the accused involved in rape cases and file a charge-sheet against them in order to ensure speedy trial”.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties, especially RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and former chief minister Rabri Devi have been blaming the state government for its failure in dealing with the situation.

On Saturday, after the Darbhanga incident surfaced, Tejashwi Yadav in a tweet slammed chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi for avoiding questions on rising incidents of crime against women in the state.

In a statement, Mr Tejashwi said that “Bihar has become a state where cases of rapes are high. I am shocked to hear about the incident in Darbhanga. It seems that rapists are moving around freely due to the state government’s failure. In the Muzaffarpur shelter home, the state government had tried to save the accused”.

