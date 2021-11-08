Monday, Nov 08, 2021 | Last Update : 09:30 AM IST

  India   All India  08 Nov 2021  Target killers back; Srinagar cop shot dead
India, All India

Target killers back; Srinagar cop shot dead

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Nov 8, 2021, 7:25 am IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2021, 7:25 am IST

The officials said that Jammu and Kashmir policeman Tawseef Ahmed Wani was shot and critically wounded by gunmen outside his residence

Soldiers stand guard during a search operation reportedly conducted after a tip-off about the presence of suspected militants in Bemina area of Srinagar. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)
 Soldiers stand guard during a search operation reportedly conducted after a tip-off about the presence of suspected militants in Bemina area of Srinagar. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

SRINAGAR: After a lull of weeks, the target killers struck again in Srinagar on Sunday night, killing a policeman.

The officials said that Jammu and Kashmir policeman Tawseef Ahmed Wani was shot and critically wounded by gunmen outside his residence in SD Colony of Srinagar's Bemina area. He died on the way to hospital, the officials said.

 

The police sources said that after 29-year-old Wani was targetted by the assailants outside his home, his family members and neighbours rushed him to the city's Sri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Dr. Kanwar Jeet Singh, Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital, said that Wani had received a bullet injury in his head and “he was brought dead to hospital."

Last month, in a series of target attacks, at, least, eleven persons were killed by  gunmen in Kashmir Valley. The police had blamed these killings on separatist militants.

Most of the target killings including of members of minority Pandit and Sikh communities and seasonal labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh took place in and around Srinagar following which over five thousand additional Central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel were brought in from different parts of the country  and deployed here and some other parts of the Valley to strengthen the security. 

 

Tags: target killings in srinagar, target killing, jammu kashmir cop
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

It is significant that the state government has started showcasing the gallantry of its frontier villages recently with Dipa, which had taken part in the freedom movement. (Representational image: PTI)

Arunachal tribute to 'heroic villages' near China border

Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)

Congress infighting in Punjab on: Sidhu targets AG again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend national executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Modi tells partymen to become bridge of faith between government, people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda as they arrive to attend party's national executive committee meeting at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (PTI/ Shahbaz Khan)

BJP's best yet to come; few parallels in Indian politics to it's growth in WB: Nadda

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham