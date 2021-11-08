Monday, Nov 08, 2021 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

  India   All India  08 Nov 2021  Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF soldiers killed, 3 injured after firing by a jawan
India, All India

Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF soldiers killed, 3 injured after firing by a jawan

PTI
Published : Nov 8, 2021, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2021, 11:28 am IST

As per preliminary information, constable Reetesh Ranjan fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle

The seven injured personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital in nearby Bhadrachalam area of neighbouring Telangana. (Representational image: PTI)
 The seven injured personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital in nearby Bhadrachalam area of neighbouring Telangana. (Representational image: PTI)

Sukma: Four CRPF personnel were killed and three others injured after their colleague opened fire at them in a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 3.15 am in the camp of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 50th battalion in Linganpalli village under Maraiguda police station of the area of the district, located nearly 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

 

As per preliminary information, constable Reetesh Ranjan fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, the official said.

The seven injured personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital in nearby Bhadrachalam area of neighbouring Telangana, where doctors declared four of them dead on arrival, the official said.

Those killed were identified as constables Rajmani Kumar Yadav, Rajib Mondal, Dhanji and Dharmendra Kumar, he said, adding that three other injured personnel were being treated at the hospital.

"The motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is on into the incident," the official said.

 

Constable Ranjan was immediately held and his interrogation is underway, he said.

In a similar incident of fratricide in January this year, a CRPF jawan was killed and another one injured after their colleague opened fire at them in their camp in the state's Bastar district, police earlier said.

The offender had then tried to commit suicide by shooting himself, they said.

Tags: crpf jawans killed, jawans killed, crpf jawan open fires at colleague, sukma district
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

Latest From India

Supreme Court (PTI)

Lakhuimpur: SC suggests monitoring of probe by ex-HC judge, seeks UP's response

Firefighters rescue people on a boat from a flooded residential area after heavy rain shower in Chennai on November 7, 2021. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Intense rains in Chennai after years, PM Modi assures CM of Centre's support

A health worker collects swab samples of a woman for COVID-19 testing at Sunday market in wake of spike in coronavirus cases, in Jammu, on Nov. 7, 2021. (PTI)

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 262 days

It is significant that the state government has started showcasing the gallantry of its frontier villages recently with Dipa, which had taken part in the freedom movement. (Representational image: PTI)

Arunachal tribute to 'heroic villages' near China border

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham