Monday, Nov 08, 2021 | Last Update : 09:30 AM IST

  India   All India  08 Nov 2021  Arunachal tribute to 'heroic villages' near China border
India, All India

Arunachal tribute to 'heroic villages' near China border

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Nov 8, 2021, 8:59 am IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2021, 8:59 am IST

There are 11 Arunachal districts which share a border with China and each has a village on the international border

It is significant that the state government has started showcasing the gallantry of its frontier villages recently with Dipa, which had taken part in the freedom movement. (Representational image: PTI)
 It is significant that the state government has started showcasing the gallantry of its frontier villages recently with Dipa, which had taken part in the freedom movement. (Representational image: PTI)

Guwahati: Amid the ongoing territorial disputes with China, the border state of Arunachal Pradesh has embarked upon an ambitious plan to showcase the bravery and gallantry of frontier villages which stood for the nation during 1962 Chinese aggression.

After showcasing Dipa village in Lower Siang district, the department of information, public relations and printing of Arunachal Pradesh has sent a 12-member team to Kaho in Anjaw district, which survived against the Chinese attack in 1962, for filming a documentary on the village and its inhabitants.

 

It is significant that the state government has started showcasing the gallantry of its frontier villages recently with Dipa, which had taken part in the freedom movement and the national flag was first hoisted at the village on August 15, 1947.  The villagers had assisted the Indian soldiers who were outnumbered by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. There are 11 Arunachal districts which share a border with China and each has a village on the international border.

Pointing out that Kaho is also one such patriotic destination, the director of DIPR, Mr Dasher Teshi, told reporters that his team had left Itanagar by road on Friday and will reach Kaho on Sunday. The village is 580 km east of Itanagar. “Kaho is the first village from the China border. We plan to make a documentary on Kaho and its people who belong to the Meyor community. Very few people know about this village and its significance,” he added.

 

Kaho is one of the seven villages of Kibithoo block bisected by the Lohit river. The village is also significant as several locals had taken part in the freedom movement. “This is also an attempt to acknowledge their service to the nation during the Chinese aggression and thereafter,” an official who keeps a close watch on the border situation told this newspaper.

The documentary will be a part of the celebrations of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the nationwide event which will mark the 75th year of India’s Independence.

Tags: gallantry, arunachal pradesh, border villages
Location: India, Arunachal Pradesh

Latest From India

Soldiers stand guard during a search operation reportedly conducted after a tip-off about the presence of suspected militants in Bemina area of Srinagar. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

Target killers back; Srinagar cop shot dead

Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)

Congress infighting in Punjab on: Sidhu targets AG again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend national executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Modi tells partymen to become bridge of faith between government, people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda as they arrive to attend party's national executive committee meeting at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (PTI/ Shahbaz Khan)

BJP's best yet to come; few parallels in Indian politics to it's growth in WB: Nadda

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham