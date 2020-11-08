Sunday, Nov 08, 2020 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

PM renames Shipping Ministry to 'Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways'

PTI
Published : Nov 8, 2020, 2:51 pm IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2020, 2:51 pm IST

'Work is being done so that the country's sea area emerges as an important part of Atmanirbhar Bharat', Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha connecting South Gujarat with Saurashtra via the sea, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha connecting South Gujarat with Saurashtra via the sea, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (PTI)

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Ministry of Shipping is being renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira in Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district, which will reduce the nearly 370 km road distance between the two places to 90 km by sea route.

 

"Work is being done so that the country's sea area emerges as an important part of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. To boost the government's effort, one more big step is being taken."

"Now, the Ministry of Shipping is being renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways," Modi said.

"It (the ministry) is being expanded. In developed economies, in most places, the shipping ministry also takes care of ports and waterways. In India, the shipping ministry does a lot of work related to port and waterways. Clarity in name will also bring about clarity in work," he said.

