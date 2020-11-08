Kamala Harris' uncle to The Asian Age: India-US relationship will remain strong

Dr Balachandran said a strong foundation has already been laid for India-US ties

Chennai: With Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris winning the US election, Kamala’s uncle Dr Balachandran said their win was on expected lines.

Speaking to DC from New Delhi, Dr Balachandran said, “I am glad the suspense is over. I was confident that Biden-Kamala would emerge victorious in the elections. It is not a surprise for me.”



When asked about any change in India-US bilateral relationship with the change of guard there, Dr Balachandran, who has specialised on issues related to technology and economics, said a strong foundation has already been laid for India-US ties.

“There is no outstanding issue between the two countries. I think the new US regime will continue to strengthen its relationship with India.”

It may be recalled that Biden, in his address to a virtual fundraiser for Indian American, had said the US and India share a strong interest in a rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

On Kamala’s strong views on Kashmir , Balachandran said, "Yes, she always stands up for human rights.” Balachandran, who had spoken to his niece twice in the last few days, said she sounded cheerful. “Based on my analysis, I told Kamala that I was sure of her victory," he added.