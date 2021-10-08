Friday, Oct 08, 2021 | Last Update : 06:48 PM IST

  India   All India  08 Oct 2021  Lakhimpur Kheri violence: No action to be taken under pressure says UP CM Adityanath
India, All India

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: No action to be taken under pressure says UP CM Adityanath

PTI
Published : Oct 8, 2021, 4:45 pm IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2021, 4:45 pm IST

Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles carrying BJP workers

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)
 A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: There will be no injustice with anyone and no action will be taken under any pressure, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday, amid demands by the opposition to arrest Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son in the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence case.

Describing the violence, which left eight people, including four farmers, dead, as unfortunate, he said the government is going deep into the details of the incident.

 

"There is no place for violence in democracy, and when the law is giving guarantee to secure everyone, there is no need to take it into one's hands, whosoever they be," the chief minister said while speaking to a news channel.

On allegations that attempts are being made to save the minister's son, Ashish Mishra, in the case, Adityanath said, "There is no such video. We have issued numbers, and if anyone has evidence, they can upload it. All will be crystal clear. There will be no injustice with anyone. No one will be allowed to take the law in his hand but no action will be taken under any pressure."

"We will not arrest anyone on allegations. But yes, if someone is guilty, he will also not be spared irrespective of who he is," he said.

 

Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

Asserting that action in Uttar Pradesh is take based on evidence, Adityanath said, "We did this all over the state. Action was taken against whosoever evidence was found."

"Be it a BJP MLA or an opposition MLA and anyone in any post. We never hesitated in taking action. In Lakhimpur incident also, the government is doing the same thing," he said.

 

On pasting of notice summoning Ashish Mishra and his arrest, the chief minister said, "A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted by the government and a judicial commission has also be formed."

The judicial commission will probe the entire case and officers in the SIT will delve into its details, he said.

"The arrests of those whose videos have come and involvement was confirmed have started," Adityanath said.

While Luvkush and Ashish Pandey have been arrested in the case, police have summoned the minister's son Ashish on Friday but he did not turn up.

Tags: lakhimpur kheri, lakhimpur kheri violence, uttar pradesh chief minister yogi adityanath, farmers
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger arriving by an outstation train as they screen people to identify those infected with the coronavirus in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

India records 21,257 fresh cases of Covid, 271 new deaths

Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar assured that the J&K police “is working hard and we are identifying all such part-time and hybrid terrorists and strictest action shall be taken against them.

Out of 28 civilians killed by militants in J&K this year only 7 belonged to Hindu, Sikh communities

The Bench, however, was not convinced with the decision of the Centre and ordered that girls will be allowed to sit in the entrance exam this year itself. (PTI Photo)

SC allows girls to take entrance exam for admission in Military College in December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AP Photo)

PM Modi completes 20 years in public service

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham