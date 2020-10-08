Thursday, Oct 08, 2020 | Last Update : 02:10 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   All India  08 Oct 2020  Crimes against women: Disha Bill to be passed in next session of Maharashtra Assembly
India, All India

Crimes against women: Disha Bill to be passed in next session of Maharashtra Assembly

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Oct 8, 2020, 1:45 pm IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2020, 1:45 pm IST

In February 2020, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had announced to bring a law on the lines of the ‘Disha Act’ of Andhra Pradesh

Maha to have Disha law.
 Maha to have Disha law.

Mumbai: In the wake of the gruesome Hathras gang rape and murder case, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday asserted that his government will get Disha Bill cleared in the next session of the state legislature.

In an official statement issued by the state government, Deshmukh said that a draft of the Disha Act has been finalized and the government would incorporate more suggestions from the women and experts on the issue.

 

“A big safety cover is being prepared for mothers and sisters. Its draft has been finalised. More suggestions from mothers, sisters and experts will be incorporated into it. The government will get the Disha Bill passed during the next session of the legislature,” he said. 

Meanwhile, women politicians from Maharashtra’s ruling parties met the home minister and demanded installation of CCTVs, a dedicated police force at local level and mechanics for prompt action on cybercrimes.

A meeting was organized at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Tuesday , which was attended by ministers of state for home Satej Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, women members of ruling parties including NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande among others. Deputy Chairperson of the legislative council Neelam Gorhe also joined the meeting online.

 

During the meeting, a presentation was given about the crimes against the women as reported in the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). According to the presentation, despite the second largest populous state in the country, Maharashtra had ranked eighth in the country in terms of crimes against women. However, in the most number of rape cases in the country, Maharashtra positioned third.

The women politicians also demanded to increase the strength of female cops in the force, create awareness about laws pertaining to women and appoint the chairman of the state women commission among others demands. 

In February 2020, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had announced to bring a law on the lines of the ‘Disha Act’ of Andhra Pradesh to expedite trials of crimes against women.

 

Tags: anti-rape law, anil deshmukh, maha vikas aghadi government, disha rape and murder case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

An additional secretary filed the affidavit which contained unnecessary and nonsensical averments with regard to media reporting in Tablighi Jamaat issue. — PTI photo

Tablighi case: Freedom of speech & expression most abused right in recent times, says SC

Activists hold placards during a protest against the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped two weeks ago in Hathras (UP), outside Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai. — PTI photo

NGO seeks transfer of probe into Hathras incident to CBI, moves SC

The Shaheen Bagh protest site.

Protest, but only at designation places: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh

Security forces during a search operation after a militant attack at Srinagar-Jammu National highway, at Pampore in Pulwama District of South Kashmir. — PTI photo

3 militants killed in Shopian encounter

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham