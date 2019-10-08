Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:24 AM IST

Mandir, population likely to figure in Bhagwat’s speech

Industrialist and philanthropist Shiv Nadar is the chief guest for the event at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: All eyes are on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s “Vijayadashmi speech” for his message to the cadre of the organisation and its affiliates, including the BJP, and also for the political undertones.

While Ram Mandir could figure prominently in his speech, as it is one of the pending core issues of the Sangh, an appeal on twin issues — population explosion and environment protection — could also find a mention in his speech on Tuesday on the occasion of Vijayadashmi, which the Sangh also commemorates as its foundation day.

Mr Bhagwat’s speech could also see the Narendra Modi government getting appreciated for nullifying the contentious Article 370, another core agenda of the Sangh, the contemporary definition of “Akhand Bharat” and reiteration on inclusivity the “real meaning of Hindutva”.

It could be mentioned here that the Prime Minister during his Independence Day speech this year had expressed concerns over population explosion and had said that it causes “new challenges for the coming generations.” The PM has on various occasions appealed to the nation to put in effort for environment protection, including promotion of solar energy and disuse of single use plastic.

Mr Bhagwat could also reiterate on coordination between the Sangh and its affiliates, including the BJP, mention about the social causes that the Sangh and its affiliates have undertaken and their future plans and he could also restate how serving the people and not power should be the aim of the Sangh cadre.

