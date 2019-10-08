Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019 | Last Update : 12:47 PM IST

IAF safeguard our skies with courage, commitment: President on Air Force Day

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude to the 'air warriors and their families'.

New Delhi: On the occasion of 87th Air Force Day on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) safeguard our skies with "courage and commitment".

"On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. They safeguard our skies with courage and commitment. India remains forever indebted to the brave men and women in blue for their selfless devotion and sacrifice," President Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude to the "air warriors and their families" and stated that the IAF continues to serve the country with "utmost dedication and excellence".

"Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

