Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

  India   All India  08 Sep 2021  Farmers stay put outside Karnal secretariat, refuse to budge until demands are met
India, All India

Farmers stay put outside Karnal secretariat, refuse to budge until demands are met

PTI
Published : Sep 8, 2021, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2021, 1:26 pm IST

A number of farmers along with many leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha spent the night outside the main entrance of the mini-secretariat

Farmers during their protest march against the central government's three farm reform laws, in Karnal, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (PTI)
  Farmers during their protest march against the central government's three farm reform laws, in Karnal, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (PTI)

Karnal: A large number of farmers stayed put outside the gates of the district headquarters here on Wednesday as they remained firm on their demand for action over a police lathicharge on a group of peasants on August 28.

Locked in a showdown with the Haryana government, the farmers squatted at the gates of the mini-secretariat on Tuesday evening after talks with the local administration failed. Many spent the night outside the mini-secretariat.

 

The protesters' main demand centres around IAS officer Ayush Sinha, the former sub-divisional magistrate of Karnal. He was transferred out as part of a larger bureaucratic shuffle.

The officer, whose suspension farmers' union leaders are demanding, was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" if the protesters crossed the line.

About 10 protesters were hurt in the clash with police as they tried to march towards the venue of a BJP meeting. Their leaders also claimed that a farmer died later, an allegation rejected by the administration.

A number of farmers along with many leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) spent the night outside the main entrance of the mini-secretariat.

 

In the morning, volunteers at the protest site were seen preparing tea and serving breakfast.

"We are not going anywhere from here until our demands are met," Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni told reporters on Wednesday.

On the demand for Sinha's suspension, he said, "First, we are saying transferring him is not a punishment. We are also saying when farmers are booked for even road blockade, why not take action against the officer who ordered (police) to break heads. Is there any law under which such an order can be given?"

The movement of traffic on the Delhi-Karnal-Ambala NH-44 remained normal.

 

Security had been beefed up here on Monday, a day before farmers' mahapanchayat, and central forces deployed.

The gherao began on Tuesday evening, several hours after farmers from Haryana and neighbouring states reached Karnal's New Anaj Mandi for the mahapanchayat, riding tractors and motorcycles.

They marched on foot from the mahapanchayat venue to the mini-secretariat about five km away.

Protest leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav are also at the gherao site.

Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav had on Tuesday said that the administration had invited the farm leaders for another round of talks and that it was hopeful of resolving the issue.

 

The Home Department has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in Karnal until Wednesday midnight as the situation is "still volatile".

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) banning gathering of people have been imposed in the district. 

Tags: karnal district, farmers protest, anit-farm laws, maha panchayat
Location: India, Haryana, Karnal

Latest From India

They are very respected forces of the country but on gender equality they have to do more and sometimes the resistance does not come out well,

Armed forces have decided to allow women in NDA, Centre tells SC

Dharmendra Pradhan (PTI file photo)

BJP appoints election in-charges for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and other states

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (ANI file photo)

WB Governor condemns bomb explosion incident outside MP Arjun Singh's residence

People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 in Khola Bhuyan village on the outskirts of Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

India records 37,875 fresh COVID-19 cases, 369 new fatalities

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham