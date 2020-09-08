Kangana Ranaut claims BMC is planning to demolish her office

The actress on Monday shared videos on Twitter claiming that the civic officials forcibly entered her office and took measurements.

Mumbai: In a new twist to the war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena, the Bollywood actress has accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of planning to demolish her office in Mumbai.

The actress on Monday shared videos on Twitter claiming that the civic officials forcibly entered her office and took measurements. She said that they may demolish the property on Tuesday.

In the first video, Kangana has shown her well-furnished office, saying, “This is the Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai. It took 15 years of hard work to achieve this. It was one of my dreams to have my own office if I ever got the opportunity to become a filmmaker. But now it looks like my dream is going to be destroyed. Today, some BMC officials showed up unannounced.”

In another video, in which some men were seen visiting her office, she wrote, “They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors. When they retorted, @mybmc officials used language like, ‘Wo joh madam hain, uski kartoot ka parinam sabko bharna hoga’ (everyone must pay for that woman’s behaviour). I am informed that tomorrow they are demolishing my property.”

Kangana has claimed that her office is a legal property, having all valid documents. She added, “I have all the papers and BMC permissions for my property, nothing has been done illegally. BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice. Today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they will demolish the entire structure.”

Meanwhile, the BMC has said that Kangana will be put under home quarantine immediately after she lands in Mumbai. Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, “Kangana Ranaut is coming to Mumbai on September 9 from Himachal Pradesh. As per the ICMR rules, people coming from other states are home quarantined. Accordingly, the BMC administration will take action.”

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has also ruled out apologizing to the actress saying she should first apologize to Maharashtra for calling Mumbai a ‘mini-Pakistan’. On Kangana’s allegations of calling him ‘anti-women’, he said that Shiv Sena respects women and that those spreading ‘misinformation’ has in fact insulted Mumbai’s ruling deity Mumba Devi.

“Shiv Sena follows the ideology of great Hindutva icons Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Great Maharana Pratap. They have taught us to respect women. But some with malicious intentions are spreading misinformation that Shiv Sena has insulted women. But one should not forget the fact that those making these allegations have themselves insulted Mumbai and our deity Mumba Devi. Shiv Sena will continue to fight for the pride of women, this is what our great Shiv Sena supremo has taught us,” Raut tweeted.