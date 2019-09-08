Pak civilians protest near LoC, Army disperses them

Pakistan is planning to replace the local commanders of LeT and Jaish with Afghan terrorists to increase terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi: At least six Pakistani civilians on Friday protested 150 metres from the Line of Control (LoC) at Nowshera sector, forcing the Army to fire in gaps to disperse them.

“Loud noises of protest were heard from behind Pakistani military posts in Lam area of Nowshera sector yesterday. After sometime, six persons in pathani suit came ahead of the post and reached approximately 150 metres from the Line of Control,” said a senior Army official.

“Pakistan posts are actively abetting and instigating civilians to violate Line of Control,” said the official. He said that Indian Army has till now shown restraint to avoid civilian casualties.

The Pakistan arm of separatist organisation Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has also announced that its workers will cross LoC on October 4. In the past, JKLF has made three attempts to cross the LoC but have been unsuccessful.

Pakistan has been trying to whip up passion and send terrorists after India abolished Article 370. According to sources, 14-15 launch pads across the LoC are full of terrorists who are trying to cross over into the Kashmir Valley to carry out terrorist activities.

“Almost everyday, we are foiling attempts by Pakistani supported terrorists to cross into Jammu and Kashmir. Some may have even been successful,” said sources. The maximum concentration of the terrorists is at launch pads opposite Tangdhar sector.

Pakistan is planning to replace the local commanders of LeT and Jaish with Afghan terrorists to increase terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. “In the past few years, Pakistan had been trying to show that the terrorism in Kashmir was indigenously carried out by locals. But local terrorists are not battle-hardened and have not been able to sustain operations against the security forces. The longevity of local terrorists is short, around 4-5 months,” said sources. This has forced Pakistan to change strategy and once again depend on foreign terrorists.