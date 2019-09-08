Sunday, Sep 08, 2019 | Last Update : 07:43 AM IST

India, All India

Over 15,000 Bhojpuri speakers not included in Assam NRC

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 8, 2019, 7:08 am IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2019, 7:08 am IST

Most of excluded families settled in Darrang and Udalguri for 50 years.

The president of Bhojpuri speaking people Narendra Prakash Chouhan said that more than 4,000 people from Bhojpuri speaking families have been left out of the final NRC in Udalguri district alone.
 The president of Bhojpuri speaking people Narendra Prakash Chouhan said that more than 4,000 people from Bhojpuri speaking families have been left out of the final NRC in Udalguri district alone.

Guwahati: In what has intensified the demand for re-verification of the National Register of Citizens, more than 15,000 Bhojpuri speaking people having their roots in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh but settled in Assam since 1950s are found to have been left out of the final NRC list.

Informing that a large number of people of such families settled on north bank of Brahamaputra in Darrang and Udalguri districts failed to incorporated their names in the NRC, the leaders of All Assam Bhojpuri Yuva-Chatra Parishad and All Assam Bhojpuri Sammelan said, “Despite submitting the requisite documents, thousands of Bhojpuri-speaking people living in Assam prior to 1971 and their descendants have been excluded from the NRC. It’s not only unfortunate, but also humiliating.”

The president of Bhojpuri speaking people Narendra Prakash Chouhan said that more than 4,000 people from Bhojpuri speaking families have been left out of the final NRC in Udalguri district alone. Mr Chouhan said that the ancestors of these NRC excludes were brought to Assam mainly for agricultural activities when Mr Rajendra Prasad was the President of India.

He cited specific cases like of Kanai Lal Chouhan, a 42-year-old farmer who hails from Uttar Barpukhuri village in Udalguri district. He has been left out of the NRC along with his three daughters, one son and two sisters. The names of Kanai’s grandfather Sukhanandan Chouhan and father Dudh Nath Chouhan was there in a court order relating to a land dispute passed on September 11, 1970 by the sub- divisional magistrate of Mangaldoi. This gave a strong reason to his family members to claim that their forefathers were settled in Assam before March 25, 1971 — the cutoff date for updating the NRC. But their hopes shattered when the final NRC was published on August 31.

“My mother and wife are Indians as they were included in the second draft and the final NRC list respectively. But our future hangs in the balance,” he said.

In another nine-member family, settled in Gerimari village near Mangaldoi town in Darrang district, six people made it to the NRC. But Madan Chandra Das head of the family along with his sisters Mamoni Das and Sumitra Das, have failed to make it to the final NRC published on August 31.

“Two of my brothers — Babul Das and Bipul Das — figured in the second draft of NRC last year. But we three failed despite furnishing the same legacy data of our grandfather Lal Singh Rabidas and other requisite documents,” said Madan Chandra Das, a government school teacher.

Similar was the fate of Mr Madan’s neighbour and advocate Ram Krishna Chouhan who failed to include the names of his brother Narayan Chouhan and sister Jolawa Devi. “Our family migrated to Assam in 1950s after the 1951 NRC was prepared. That’s why our family members applied for inclusion in the updated NRC. Government land records of 1947 and 1961 issued to our ancestor’s in UP was used for the purpose. Five of my brothers and two sisters got a place in the updated NRC, but Narayan and Jowala failed,” said advocate Ram Krishna.

Tags: assam nrc, bhojpuri speakers
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: File)

Manohar Lal Khattar rules out tickets to dynasts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

I am with you, nation is with you, PM Modi to scientists

A huge dish antenna scans the skies in the back drop of the moon at ISTRAC centre of ISRO in Peenya, Bengaluru. (Photo: R. SAMUEL/DC)

Incredibly proud moment, say South Asian leaders

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan (Photo: ANI)

Vikram: What thwarted a smooth landing on the moon?

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

2

Apple could launch low-cost iPhone in 2020

3

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

4

Mission Gaganyaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

5

Here's what PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganpati darshan

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham