Former law minister and senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 8, 2019, 9:19 am IST
Jethmalani had been under medical supervision for past two weeks.

Senior advocate Ram Jethamalani. (Photo: FIle)
New Delhi: Veteran Supreme Court lawyer and former law minister Ram Jethmalani passed away at his residence in Delhi on Sunday. He was 95 years old.

Jethmalani was under medical supervision for past two weeks, The Times of India reported.

President, Vice President, Prime Minister and other senior personalities have condoled his death.

President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister and a veteran lawyer. He was known to express his views on public issues with his characteristic eloquence. The nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a person of great erudition and intellect".

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Jethmalani in a series of tweets.

Prime Minister called him "an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made contributions both in the court nad parliament".

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu visited Jethmalani's residence to day morning to pay his respects.

Vice President tweeted, " Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister, a legal luminary & one of the brilliant minds of Bharat. In his passing away the nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual & a patriot, who was active till his last breath".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited his home this morning to pay his last respects to the former minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid his respects to Jethmalani. "Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani ji. An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. His void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history. RIP Ram sir," he wrote.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also tweeted, "Deeply condole the passing away of the veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani. His brilliance, eloquence, powerful advocacy and sound understanding of law will remain a worthy example in legal profession. My profound condolences."

Born in Sindh province, Jethamalani fought numerous high profile legal cases in the Supreme Court and numerous high courts.

His first noticeable case was in 1959 when he was the public prosecutor in the K M Nanavati case vs State of Maharashtra case.

He also defended the LTTE militants who had assassinated Rajiv Gandhi. He also represented Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh in stock market scams.

He also defended the death penalty of Afzal Guru and represented Manu Sharma in the Jessica Lall murder case.

He successfully contested two parliamentary elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from Mumbai.

He headed the law ministry and urban development ministry in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He, however, contested against Vajpayee in 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow constituency.

He is survived by his son Mahesh Jethmalani and a daughter who is based in the USA. His another daughter Rani Jethmalani had pre-deceased him.

