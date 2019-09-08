Former law minister and senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away

Jethmalani had been under medical supervision for past two weeks.

New Delhi: Veteran Supreme Court lawyer and former law minister Ram Jethmalani passed away at his residence in Delhi on Sunday. He was 95 years old.

Jethmalani was under medical supervision for past two weeks, The Times of India reported.

President, Vice President, Prime Minister and other senior personalities have condoled his death.

President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister and a veteran lawyer. He was known to express his views on public issues with his characteristic eloquence. The nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a person of great erudition and intellect".

Saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister and a veteran lawyer. He was known to express his views on public issues with his characteristic eloquence. The nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a person of great erudition and intellect #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 8, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Jethmalani in a series of tweets.

Prime Minister called him "an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made contributions both in the court nad parliament".

In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. pic.twitter.com/8fItp9RyTk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

One of the best aspects of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu visited Jethmalani's residence to day morning to pay his respects.

Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani. He passed away this morning at the age of 95. pic.twitter.com/gfmKtjOmbL — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

Vice President tweeted, " Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister, a legal luminary & one of the brilliant minds of Bharat. In his passing away the nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual & a patriot, who was active till his last breath".

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister, a legal luminary & one of the brilliant minds of Bharat. In his passing away the nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual & a patriot, who was active till his last breath pic.twitter.com/Z0xCTm0R7q — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 8, 2019

On a personal note, I have lost a dear friend with whom I had a very long association both as Minister and as a member of Parliament.

My condolences to the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in peace. #RamJethmalani — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 8, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited his home this morning to pay his last respects to the former minister.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays last respects to veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani at the latter's residence. Ram Jethmalani passed away this morning at the age of 95. pic.twitter.com/HCKoXZOplS — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid his respects to Jethmalani. "Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani ji. An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. His void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history. RIP Ram sir," he wrote.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also tweeted, "Deeply condole the passing away of the veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani. His brilliance, eloquence, powerful advocacy and sound understanding of law will remain a worthy example in legal profession. My profound condolences."

Born in Sindh province, Jethamalani fought numerous high profile legal cases in the Supreme Court and numerous high courts.

His first noticeable case was in 1959 when he was the public prosecutor in the K M Nanavati case vs State of Maharashtra case.

He also defended the LTTE militants who had assassinated Rajiv Gandhi. He also represented Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh in stock market scams.

He also defended the death penalty of Afzal Guru and represented Manu Sharma in the Jessica Lall murder case.

He successfully contested two parliamentary elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from Mumbai.

He headed the law ministry and urban development ministry in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He, however, contested against Vajpayee in 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow constituency.

He is survived by his son Mahesh Jethmalani and a daughter who is based in the USA. His another daughter Rani Jethmalani had pre-deceased him.