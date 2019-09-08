Sunday, Sep 08, 2019 | Last Update : 03:09 AM IST

India, All India

ED may look into P Chidambaram role in aviation scam

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 8, 2019, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2019, 2:17 am IST

The case pertains to the purchase of 48 aircraft from Airbus and 68 from Boeing for around Rs 70,000 crore in 2007.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P. Chidambaram after being produced at a court in the INX Media case in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P. Chidambaram after being produced at a court in the INX Media case in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Trouble seems to be brewing for P. Chidambaram as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is preparing to seek permission from the competent court to examine the former finance minister in connection with a money laundering probe related to losses suffered by Air India as part of an alleged multi-crore aviation scam.

According to sources, since Mr Chidambaram is in judicial custody in the INX Media case, the ED cannot examine him in a different case without taking permission from the competent court. “Prior to his (the former finance minister) arrest in the INX Media case, the ED had summoned Mr Chidambaram for questioning in connection with aviation scam. But he could not be examined by the ED in this case as he was arrested by the CBI in the INX Media case. Now, the ED is preparing to seek permission from the trial court for his questioning in the aviation scam”, sources said.

The case pertains to the purchase of 48 aircraft from Airbus and 68 from Boeing for around `70,000 crore in 2007. In December 2005, the then Manmohan Singh Cabinet had approved the deal for 68 aircraft from Boeing Co by Air India. A year later, Indian Airlines signed up to buy 43 planes from Airbus. The two national carriers were later merged in 2007 to operate under the brand Air India — that too is being probed by the ED and CBI. It is suspected that the contract to buy 43 aircraft from Airbus was finalised by a panel of ministers headed by P. Chidambaram in 2009. Former aviation minister Praful Patel was earlier grilled by the ED on three occasions in connection with the deal.

Sources said Mr Chidambaram will be asked specific questions pertaining to the decision taken by the Empowered Group of Ministers (EGoM) to purchase 111 aircraft. “The aircraft purchase order was reportedly cleared by an EGoM headed by P. Chidambaram and the merger was cleared by an EGoM (group of ministers) headed by another senior Cabinet member of the Manmohan Singh government. Both decisions were ratified by the Cabinet”, sources said. The then aviation minister Praful Patel had already claimed (during his recent questionings) that all decisions were multi-tiered and collective, sources claimed.

In May 2017, following an order from the Supreme Court, the CBI registered three cases and a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities. The ED registered a money laundering case on the basis of CBI’s FIR. The CAG had in 2011 questioned the rationale behind the government’s decision to order 111 aircraft for AI and Indian Airlines for about `70,000 crore. The former finance minister is also being probed by ED in two separate money-laundering cases of Aircel-Maxis and INX Media. Mr Chidambaram had earlier described the ED action in the Aircel-Maxis case as a “crazy mixture of falsehoods and conjectures”.

Tags: p chidambaram, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Sabir Hussain

‘UFOs responsible for Chandrayaan failure’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles Isro chairman K. Sivan in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Moon touchdown mission faces last-minute setback

Pakistan has been trying to whip up passion and send terrorists after India abolished Article 370.

Pak civilians protest near LoC, Army disperses them

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: PTI)

Pak refuses to let President jet fly over its airspace

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

2

Apple could launch low-cost iPhone in 2020

3

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

4

Mission Gaganyaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

5

Here's what PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganpati darshan

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham