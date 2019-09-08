Chandrayaan 2 located on moon, trying to communicate: ISRO chief

The communication with Vikram lander was lost in the wee hours of Saturday.

ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan on Sunday said that Chandrayaan 2 lander located on moon’s surface and the ground station is working to establish contact.

"We've found the location of Vikram lander on lunar surface and orbiter has clicked a thermal image of lander . But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon," said ISRO chief to new agency ANI.

Chandrayaan 2 began its journey on July 22 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The mission had been scheduled to launch a week earlier but the launch was aborted less than an hour before lift-off after a technical glitch.