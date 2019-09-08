Sunday, Sep 08, 2019 | Last Update : 03:20 PM IST

Chandrayaan 2 located on moon, trying to communicate: ISRO chief

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 8, 2019, 2:12 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2019, 2:20 pm IST

The communication with Vikram lander was lost in the wee hours of Saturday.

 ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan on Sunday said that Chandrayaan 2 lander located on moon’s surface and the ground station is working to establish contact.

"We've found the location of Vikram lander on lunar surface and orbiter has clicked a thermal image of lander . But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon," said ISRO chief to new agency ANI.

The communication with Vikram lander was lost in the wee hours of Saturday, moments before its planned landing on the south pole region of the moon.

Chandrayaan 2 began its journey on July 22 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The mission had been scheduled to launch a week earlier but the launch was aborted less than an hour before lift-off after a technical glitch.

