Article 370 discrimination, not special status: NSA

Ajit Doval says Kashmiris back removal of Article 370.

New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Saturday said he is fully convinced that a majority of Kashmiris support the abrogation of Article 370, which was a “special discrimination” and not a special status.

“Article 370 was not a special status. It was a special discrimination. With its abrogation we have brought Kashmiris on par with Indians,” said Mr Doval.

While talking to media persons, the NSA said, “I am fully convinced that a majority of Kashmiris totally support the abrogation of Article 370. In the removal of Article 370, announced on August 5, they (Kashmiris) see greater opportunities, a better future, more jobs for youths.” There is a vocal minority that opposes it, he added.

On the political detentions, he said they are preventive in nature and very much allowed under the law, which means the government is answerable to courts and will have to pay a heavy penalty if it has done anything extra-judicial.

Mr Doval justified the restrictions imposed on mobile phone and Internet services, saying they can easily be used by Pakistan and terrorists for subversive activities, but the denial of these services should not prevent people from going about their lives.

He said Pakistan is bent on creating trouble in Kashmir and would very much like to see unrest in the valley, which would add grist to its anti-India propaganda.

In a bid to achieve that aim, Pakistan has sent many terrorists into Kashmir with the intent of causing trouble, and to ensure that normalcy is not restored.

Mr Doval said restrictions have anyway been eased progressively, and only 10 of the 199 police districts in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh now still have prohibitory orders, while landline telephones have been restored fully in all three areas.

“We will not allow people to become victims of Pakistan's machinations and its bullets sent across the border. We will do everything in power to protect the people,” said the NSA.

When asked about the alleged human rights abuses by the Army, the NSA pointed out that it is only the local police and central paramilitary forces that are deployed to maintain law and order. So, there is no question of atrocities by the Army, whose job is only to fight terrorists. He said according to intelligence reports some 230 terrorists were recorded in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, some of whom have sneaked across the border to create trouble, which includes intimidating traders and local populace to prevent them from going about their business.

The NSA cited the case of two Punjabi-speaking terrorists whose conversations with their Pakistani handlers were intercepted in which they were reprimanded for not doing their job properly, and warned that Pakistan would send them bangles if they didn't do something quickly. Thereafter, the two men went to the residence of a prominent fruit merchant in Sopore, Hamidullah Rather, to intimidate him on Friday. Not finding him there at home, the terrorists shot and injured his 25-year-old son, Mohammad Irshad, in the thigh, and Irshad's granddaughter Asma Jaan, who is critical, Doval said adding that she will be brought to New Delhi for treatment. Asked what India will do if Pakistan continues with its ways, Doval said "there is a solution to every problem." He did not elaborate.