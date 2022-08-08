Monday, Aug 08, 2022 | Last Update : 05:04 PM IST

  India   All India  08 Aug 2022  One-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are wit liners: PM Modi says in farewell speech to VP
India, All India

One-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are wit liners: PM Modi says in farewell speech to VP

ANI
Published : Aug 8, 2022, 1:28 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2022, 1:28 pm IST

One of the admirable things about Naidu ji is his passion for Indian languages, said the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the farewell of outgoing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in Parliament, New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the farewell of outgoing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in Parliament, New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the retiring Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for the multiple roles he played in his long political career and complimented him on his witty one-liners.

Delivering a farewell speech in the Rajya Sabha two days ahead of Naidu's retirement, the Prime Minister said he has worked with Naidu closely over the years and seen him take up different responsibilities and perform each of them with great dedication.

Lauding the power of speech of the vice President, PM Modi said, "The one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu ji are famous. They are wit-liners. His command over the languages has always been great."

"There is both depth and substance in what Venkaiah ji says," said the Prime Minister while initiating the farewell speech to honour the Vice President.

As our Vice President, the Prime Minister said "You devoted a lot of time to youth welfare. A lot of your programmes were focused on Yuva Shakti."

"When we mark August 15th this year, it will be an Independence Day when the President, VP, Speaker and PM would have been born after Independence. And that too, each of them hail from very simple backgrounds," PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha.

One of the admirable things about Naidu ji is his passion for Indian languages, said the Prime Minister, adding "this was reflected in how he presided over the House".

"He contributed to increased productivity of the Rajya Sabha. Around 70 per cent productivity of Rajya Sabha increased in your tenure and almost 177 Bills either passed or debate were held on them," said the Prime Minister.

In 2017, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominated M Venkaiah Naidu as its candidate for the vice-presidential election and he went on to become India's 15th vice president.

Born on July 1, 1949, the term of Naidu as Vice President ends on August 10, 2022.

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, vice president m venkaiah naidu, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Residents gather as Noida authority carries out demolition of illegal construction at the Grand Omaxe society, in Noida, Monday, Aug 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UP: Bulldozer removes illegal structures at home of politician who abused woman

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings of the House during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to Chairman Naidu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

Ashok Gehlot faces flak for remarks on death sentence for rapists

Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Photo: ANI)

JD(U): Won't be in Union Cabinet, no rift with BJP

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham