Sunday, Aug 08, 2021 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

  India   All India  08 Aug 2021  COVID-19: India records 39,070 new cases, 491 fatalities
India, All India

COVID-19: India records 39,070 new cases, 491 fatalities

PTI
Published : Aug 8, 2021, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2021, 11:07 am IST

The active cases have declined to 4,06,822 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections

A BMC health worker takes swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)
 A BMC health worker takes swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

New Delhi: With 39,070 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,19,34,455, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have declined to 4,06,822 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

A decrease of 5,331 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10, 99,771, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively 50.68 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Sunday morning.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 491 new fatalities include 139 from Kerala and 128 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,27,862 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,33,845 from Maharashtra, 36,773 from Karnataka, 34,289 from Tamil Nadu, 25,066 from Delhi, 22,773 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,217 from West Bengal and 17,654 from Kerala.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Tags: india covid update, india covid cases, coronavirus cases
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

