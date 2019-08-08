Rajdhani TTE, pantry staff suspended for molestation

The action after an acquaintance of the victim took to Twitter to complain against alleged molestation by the railway staff.

New Delhi: The Railway ministry on Wednesday suspended a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) and pantry staff of Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani following a complaint from an acquaintance of a woman who took to Twitter to complain against alleged molestation by the railway staff. The railway ministry swung into action and suspended the TTE and pantry staff over allegations that they gave her an intoxicated ice cream and jointly tried to molest her.

“Pantry staff and TTE jointly tried to molest her in train, gave her intoxicated ice cream. Will any action be taken by Railway on erring staff without FIR or he will walk free and will terrorise another passenger? Sad! The concerned victim is a student and fears she cannot live normal life if entangled in legal hassle,” the acquaintance tweeted, while tagging the railways minister and other senior officials.

Responding to the SOS message, the ministry swung into action and immediately ordered an investigation in the matter. The officials contacted the aggrieved woman and advised her to lodge FIR and offered all help. How-ever, the woman refused to file FIR. But the Railways still carried out its own preliminary inquiry.

“The girl is scared to give her statement. Howe-ver, given the seriousness of the incident we have initiated action against TTE and pantry staff,” a senior official of Railways said. Meanwhile, the person who had tweeted the complain later said that the family members of the aggrieved person do not want to pursue the matter in view of their privacy and they are satisfied with the support by the Railways.